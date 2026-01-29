

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $151 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $258 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Arthur J Gallagher & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $620 million or $2.38 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 33.6% to $3.62 billion from $2.71 billion last year.



Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $151 Mln. vs. $258 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $3.62 Bln vs. $2.71 Bln last year.



