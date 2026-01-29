

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $179.1 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $201.0 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $235.5 million or $1.04 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $1.048 billion from $1.022 billion last year.



Hologic Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $179.1 Mln. vs. $201.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.79 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue: $1.048 Bln vs. $1.022 Bln last year.



