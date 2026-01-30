Lir Life Sciences Corp.: LIR Life Sciences Reports Positive Interim Preclinical Results from Comparative Animal Study of Novel CPP-Enabled Transdermal Delivery of GLP/GIP-Based Therapies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / LIR Life Sciences Corp. (CSE:SKNY)(OTC PINK:BBCMF)(Frankfurt:N790, WKN:A41QA9) ("LIR" or the "Company")is pleased to announce positive interim results from its ongoing comparative mouse study evaluating cell penetrating peptide (CPP) enabled, needle-free delivery of GLP/GIP-based therapies. In this interim analysis, animals treated with a novel semaglutide/CPP topical formulation demonstrated reduced blood glucose following an oral glucose challenge compared with untreated controls, indicating pharmacologically meaningful activity in this model.

The study compares a topical, skin-applied CPP formulation of semaglutide, a GLP-1 analogue representative of GLP/GIP-based therapies, against injectable semaglutide and untreated controls in a glucose tolerance model. These interim data represent one of the first demonstrations, in a controlled in vivo setting, that a CPP-enabled topical formulation of a GLP/GIP-based therapy can approach the glucose control profile of an injectable comparator. Observing a flattened glucose curve from a skin-applied formulation is a key technical milestone for the Company's platform. It supports the underlying scientific thesis that CPP-based systems may be able to move large peptide drugs across the skin barrier at levels that are not only measurable, but functionally meaningful in a standard metabolic model.

In this interim analysis, animals that received the CPP-formulated topical semaglutide showed a reduction in blood glucose compared with untreated controls following a standardized oral glucose challenge. While control animals exhibited a pronounced spike in blood sugar after glucose administration, both the injected semaglutide group and the CPP-enabled topical group demonstrated effective blunting of this spike and a faster return toward baseline. Importantly, blood glucose levels in the CPP topical group remained stable over the observation period. These findings indicate that the CPP-enabled topical formulation is likely delivering active drug across the skin barrier at pharmacologically meaningful levels and is achieving sustained glucose control in this model.

These interim results provide preliminary in vivo support for LIR's CPP-enabled transdermal platform for GLP/GIP-based therapies. Further, this demonstration with topical CPP semaglutide is an important step toward refining formulations, confirming dose ranges and guiding the path to future studies. These findings also support the continued funding of an existing comparative study utilizing a different GLP/GIP-based therapy, for which results are anticipated shortly.

"Even at this interim stage, we are encouraged by what the study is showing. Our CPP-enabled topical formulation is producing a meaningful glucose-lowering effect in a standard model. This is an important step because it supports the thesis of pursuing a needle-free approach and gives us a clear basis for the next phase of work, including refining the formulation, narrowing the dose range, and completing the additional comparative studies already underway," said Edward Mills, CEO of LIR Life Sciences.

About LIR Life Sciences Corp.

LIR Life Sciences is focused on researching and developing scalable and affordable treatments for obesity using novel drug delivery methods. The company is advancing a transdermal patch and other novel delivery systems that mimic GLP-1, a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate appetite and blood sugar. These therapies could potentially offer an alternative to injectable drugs. The goal is to improve access, adherence, and cost-efficiency in both developed and emerging markets. LIR Life Sciences aims to address the global burden of obesity with practical solutions based on established compounds and proven science.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

