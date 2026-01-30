

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2,6 percent in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday



That was unchanged from the November reading and in line with expectations.



The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.19 - exceeding forecasts for 1.18, which would have been unchanged.



The ministry also noted that overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region were up 1.5 percent on year, easing from 2.0 percent in December.



Core CPI was up an annual 2.0 percent, slowing from 2.3 percent in the previous month.



