

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Muzero Acquisition Corp, a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 17.50 million units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit.



The company noted that each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.



The units are expected to trade on the Global Market tier of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) under the ticker symbol MUZEU beginning January 30, 2026. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols MUZE and MUZEW, respectively.



The company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.625 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on February 2, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.



