

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The greenback rose to 1.1970 against the euro and 0.7706 against the franc.



The greenback climbed to a 2-day high of 1.3742 against the pound, from an early 2-day low of 1.3847.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.17 against the euro, 0.88 against the franc and 1.23 against the pound.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News