

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - LIXIL Corporation (JSGRY.PK) announced earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY11.807 billion, or JPY41.08 per share. This compares with JPY4.283 billion, or JPY14.91 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to JPY1.138 trillion from JPY1.140 trillion last year.



LIXIL Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY11.807 Bln. vs. JPY4.283 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY41.08 vs. JPY14.91 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.138 Tn vs. JPY1.140 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 27.85 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.540 T



