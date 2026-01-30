

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese transport company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MSLOY, 9104.T) reported Friday lower profit in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, despite higher revenues. Further, the company lifted its annual outlook for earnings and revenues.



In Tokyo, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines shares were trading at 4,941.00 yen, up 2.00 percent.



In the nine-month period, profit attributable to owners of parent plunged to 180.51 billion yen from 369.96 billion yen last year. Net income per share was 523.50 yen, down from 1,022.30 yen a year ago.



Operating profit declined to 102.74 billion yen from prior year's 122.62 billion yen.



Revenues for the period, however, grew to 1.345 trillion yen from 1.319 trillion yen in the prior year.



Looking ahead for fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company now projects attributable profit of 200 billion yen or 581.28 yen per share, operating profit of 125 billion yen and revenues of 1.83 trillion yen.



The company previously expected profit attributable of 180 billion yen or 523.16 yen per share, operating profit of 104 billion yen, and revenues of 1.75 trillion yen.



Further, the firm forecasts fiscal 2025 year-end dividend of 115.00 yen per share and total dividend of 200.00 yen per share, lower than previous year's 180 yen and 360 yen, respectively.



