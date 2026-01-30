

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY.PK) announced a profit for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY269.809 billion, or JPY295.82 per share. This compares with JPY310.068 billion, or JPY333.24 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to JPY2.915 trillion from JPY2.957 trillion last year.



Komatsu Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY269.809 Bln. vs. JPY310.068 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY295.82 vs. JPY333.24 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.915 Tn vs. JPY2.957 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 351.84 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.888 T



