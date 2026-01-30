

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hana Financial Group (086790.KS) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company was 42.35 billion Korean won compared to 43.33 billion won, prior year, a decline of 2.26%. Net income from continuing operation before income tax was 51.15 billion won compared to 49.36 billion won, up 3.63%. Operating loss was 17.77 billion won, compared to a loss of 53.80 billion won, an improvement of 66.98% from last year.



Fourth quarter sales were 4.46 trillion won compared to 4.02 trillion won, up 10.73% from a year ago.



Hana Financial is trading at 1,00,400 won, down 3.1%.



