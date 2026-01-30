

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash quarterly national accounts and unemployment from the euro area and Germany are due on Friday, headlining a hectic day for the European economic news.



At 1.30 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE releases flash GDP data. The economy is forecast to grow at a slower pace of 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter after the third quarter's 0.5 percent increase.



At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data for January is due. House prices had increased 0.6 percent on a yearly basis in December.



In the meantime, import prices and labor force survey data from Germany and unemployment and retail sales data from Norway are due.



At 2.45 am ET, France's producer price data is due.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to issue flash GDP and inflation figures. The economy is forecast to log a steady growth of 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter. Consumer price inflation is seen easing to 2.4 percent in January from 2.9 percent in December.



At 3.55 am ET, the Federal Labor Agency publishes Germany unemployment data for January. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 6.3 percent.



At 4.00 am ET, Germany's Desatis is set to release preliminary GDP figures for the fourth quarter. The largest euro area economy is forecast to grow 0.2 percent sequentially after remaining flat in the third quarter.



At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England is slated to issue UK mortgage approvals data. The number of mortgages approved in December is expected to rise to 65,000 from 64,530 in the prior month.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area GDP and unemployment data. The currency bloc is expected to grow at a pace of 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the final three months of 2025 after rising 0.3 percent in the third quarter.



At 8.00 am ET, flash inflation data is due from Germany. Consumer price inflation is seen rising to 2.0 percent in January from 1.8 percent in December.



