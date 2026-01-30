

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Electrolux AB (ELUXY.PK) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled SEK466 million, or SEK1.69 per share. This compares with SEK150 million, or SEK0.55 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 7.5% to SEK35.112 billion from SEK37.968 billion last year.



Electrolux AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK466 Mln. vs. SEK150 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.69 vs. SEK0.55 last year. -Revenue: SEK35.112 Bln vs. SEK37.968 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, the company said: 'Organic earnings contribution from volume, price and mix is expected to be positive in 2026, driven by volume growth and a favorable mix. Growth in our focus categories is expected to be partly offset by a negative price development. We anticipate that a high degree of demand will continue to be driven by replacement purchases. Similar to 2025, investments in innovation and marketing are projected to increase. External factors are expected to be significantly negative for the year, driven mainly by increased tariff costs. We anticipate SEK 3.5-4bn earnings contributions from cost efficiency in 2026.'



For fiscal 2026, Electrolux expects capital expenditure of around SEK 4 billion.



