

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Elisa Oyj (ELISA.HE), a Finnish telecommunications and digital services, on Friday reported its net income attributable to shareholders declined in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.



For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to equity holders of parent decreased to 58.6 million euros from 82.6 million euros in the previous year.



Earnings per share were 0.36 euros versus 0.51 euros last year.



EBITDA declined to 160.3 million euros from 191.2 million euros in the prior year.



Revenue increased to 588.3 million euros from 579.7 million euros in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company expected full-year 2026 revenue to be at the same level or slightly higher than the previous year, 2025.



Full-year 2026 comparable EBITDA is anticipated to be 815 million euros to 845 million euros.



On Thursday, Elisa Oyj closed trading 1.22% lesser at 37.18 euros on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.



