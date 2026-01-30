

MINATO (dpa-AFX) - ANA Holdings Inc. (ALNPY.PK) released a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY139.235 billion, or JPY265.79 per share. This compares with JPY134.030 billion, or JPY254.06 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to JPY1.877 trillion from JPY1.703 trillion last year.



ANA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY139.235 Bln. vs. JPY134.030 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY265.79 vs. JPY254.06 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.877 Tn vs. JPY1.703 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 306.96 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.480 T



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News