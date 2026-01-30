

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) announced a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY288.196 billion, or JPY94.67 per share. This compares with JPY268.766 billion, or JPY87.66 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to JPY3.545 trillion from JPY3.657 trillion last year.



Nomura Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY288.196 Bln. vs. JPY268.766 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY94.67 vs. JPY87.66 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.545 Tn vs. JPY3.657 Tn last year.



