

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (2127.T) released earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY10.021 billion, or JPY31.59 per share. This compares with JPY6.810 billion, or JPY21.47 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 26.5% to JPY37.738 billion from JPY29.843 billion last year.



Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



