Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Ørsted to present its annual report for 2025 on February 6 30-Jan-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.1.2026 08:00:00 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News Ørsted will present its annual report for 2025 on Friday, February 6, 2026. The report will be released at approx. 8:00 CET. In connection with the presentation of the annual report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 14:00 CET. The earnings call can be followed live at Ørsted Full-Year Results 2025. Presentation slides will be available in the morning on the day of the earnings call at Investors | Ørsted (orsted.com) . For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations Michael Korsgaard +45 99 55 95 52 Globalmedia@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 IR@orsted.com About Ørsted Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram. Attachments . Ørsted to present its annual report for 2025 on February 6.pdf News Source: Ørsted A/S =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: Orsted LEI Code: W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48 Sequence No.: 416621 EQS News ID: 2268516 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

