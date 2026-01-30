

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TOTO LIMITED(TOTDF,5332.T), a Japanese toilet manufacturer, on Friday reaffirmed its annual guidance.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company still expects a net profit of JPY 29 billion, up 138.3% from last year. Income per basic share is still projected to be at JPY 175.91.



TOTO continues to anticipate sales of JPY 734.500 billion, up 1.4% from the prior year.



For the full year, the company still intends to pay a total dividend of JPY 100 per share, unchanged from last year's JPY 100 per share.



