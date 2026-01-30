

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. (SUTNY) revealed earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY266.673 billion, or JPY378.17 per share. This compares with JPY225.990 billion, or JPY314.43 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to JPY2.111 trillion from JPY2.078 trillion last year.



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY266.673 Bln. vs. JPY225.990 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY378.17 vs. JPY314.43 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.111 Tn vs. JPY2.078 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 419.59



