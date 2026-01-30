

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (KAEPF) released a profit for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY340.199 billion, or JPY305.37 per share. This compares with JPY362.294 billion, or JPY396.43 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.4% to JPY2.949 trillion from JPY3.152 trillion last year.



The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 323.14 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 4.050 T



