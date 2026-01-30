

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 1-week high of 113.99 against the yen, a 4-day high of 0.9446 against the Australian dollar and nearly a 2-week high of 1.6109 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 113.51, 0.9509 and 1.6148, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie edged up to 1.3510 from an early low of 1.3546.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 115.00 against the yen, 0.93 against the aussie, 1.60 against the euro and 1.33 against the greenback.



