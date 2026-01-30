

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Lasertec Corporation (LSRCF) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY45.745 billion, or JPY508.18 per share. This compares with JPY43.318 billion, or JPY479.91 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to JPY128.258 billion from JPY128.968 billion last year.



Lasertec Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY45.745 Bln. vs. JPY43.318 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY508.18 vs. JPY479.91 last year. -Revenue: JPY128.258 Bln vs. JPY128.968 Bln last year.



