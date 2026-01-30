

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - CaixaBank, S.A. (48CA.F) revealed a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR5.891 billion, or EUR0.83 per share. This compares with EUR5.787 billion, or EUR0.80 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.9% to EUR10.671 billion from EUR11.108 billion last year.



-Earnings: EUR5.891 Bln. vs. EUR5.787 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.83 vs. EUR0.80 last year. -Revenue: EUR10.671 Bln vs. EUR11.108 Bln last year.



