

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Resona Holdings, Inc. (DW1.F) reported earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY222.131 billion, or JPY97.45 per share. This compares with JPY169.181 billion, or JPY73.14 per share, last year.



Resona Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY222.131 Bln. vs. JPY169.181 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY97.45 vs. JPY73.14 last year.



For the nine-month period, the company posted an ordinary income of JPY 965.597 billion, higher than JPY 809.548 billion in the same period last year. Interest income stood at JPY 425.955 billion as against the prior year's JPY 343.129 billion.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its earnings outlook. Resona now expects a net income of JPY 250 billion, up 17.2% from last year. Earnings per share are now anticipated to be at JPY 109.93.



Earlier, Resona had projected a net profit of JPY 240 billion and an income per share of JPY 105.32.



For the full year, the company has reaffirmed its total dividend outlook of JPY 29 per share, higher than last year's JPY 25 per share.



