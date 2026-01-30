

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) said on Friday it has entered a strategic collaboration with CSPC Pharmaceuticals, paying $1.2 billion upfront to expand its weight-management pipeline. The partnership covers the development of eight next-generation therapies targeting obesity and type 2 diabetes.



CSPC may also receive up to $3.5 billion in development and regulatory milestone payments, plus additional commercialisation and sales milestones and tiered royalties.



Under the agreement, the companies will initially progress four programmes that leverage CSPC's AI-based peptide drug discovery capabilities and its proprietary LiquidGel once-monthly dosing platform technology.



Initially, the companies will advance four programmes leveraging CSPC's AI-based peptide drug discovery capabilities and its proprietary LiquidGel once-monthly dosing platform. AstraZeneca will receive global rights outside China to CSPC's once-monthly injectable weight-management portfolio, which includes one clinical-ready asset, one progressing to Phase 1, and three preclinical programmes.



The agreement also gives AstraZeneca optionality to pursue future metabolic programmes using CSPC's LiquidGel platform and the right to apply the technology across its internal development programmes.



The collaboration complements AstraZeneca's existing weight-management pipeline, which includes elecoglipron, a small-molecule oral GLP-1 receptor agonist; AZD6234, a weekly injectable selective amylin receptor agonist; and AZD9550, a weekly injectable dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist, as well as several preclinical assets.



The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.



CSPC will develop four programmes through Phase I alongside four new ones, after which AstraZeneca will lead further development and commercialisation outside China.



CSPC will keep rights in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, with AstraZeneca having the option to co-commercialise after approval.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News