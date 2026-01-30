

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Warehouses De Pauw SA (WDP.BR) released earnings for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR353.918 million, or EUR1.54 per share. This compares with EUR435.499 million, or EUR1.96 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.5% to EUR451.759 million from EUR398.183 million last year.



Warehouses De Pauw SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR353.918 Mln. vs. EUR435.499 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.54 vs. EUR1.96 last year. -Revenue: EUR451.759 Mln vs. EUR398.183 Mln last year.



