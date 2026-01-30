

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Estonian economy expanded at a slightly faster pace in the final quarter of 2025, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product rose 1.0 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, following a 0.9 percent increase in the previous quarter. Further, the economy expanded for the fourth straight quarter.



The seasonally and working-day adjusted GDP remained flat compared to the previous quarter.



The detailed data for the fourth quarter will be published on March 2.



Separate official data showed that retail sales fell at a stable rate of 0.4 percent annually in December. Monthly, retail sales rebounded sharply by 13.1 percent versus a 4.8 percent fall in November. Compared with 2024, the volume of turnover increased by 2.0 percent in 2025.



