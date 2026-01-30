

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import prices logged its biggest fall since early 2024 in December largely due to the sharp fall in energy prices, the Destatis reported Friday.



Import prices declined 2.3 percent in December from a year ago, following a 1.9 percent drop in November. However, the decline was slower than economists' forecast of 2.6 percent fall.



Data showed that energy had the biggest impact on the annual fall in import prices. Energy prices plunged 20.6 percent. Excluding energy, import prices dropped only 0.3 percent from the last year.



Month-on-month, import prices edged down 0.1 percent, in contrast to the 0.5 percent rise in November. Prices were expected to fall 0.4 percent.



Export prices remained flat on a yearly basis compared to the 0.3 percent rise in November. On a monthly basis, export prices slid 0.1 percent.



In 2025 as a whole, import prices decreased 0.3 percent compared with 2024 and export prices increased 1.0 percent, data showed.



