Freitag, 30.01.2026
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: 919480 | ISIN: FI0009800296
Frankfurt
30.01.26 | 08:04
4,530 Euro
-0,22 % -0,010
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2026 08:50 Uhr
Reka Industrial Plc: Inside information: Reka Rubber establishes a subsidiary in Ukraine

30.1.2026 09:50:01 EET | Reka Industrial Oyj | Inside information

Inside information: Reka Industrial Plc: Reka Rubber establishes a subsidiary in Ukraine

Reka Rubber Ltd, a subsidiary of Reka Industrial Plc, has decided to establish a wholly owned subsidiary in Ukraine.

The subsidiary will acquire an industrial property in Ukraine with the purpose of commencing production of technical rubber products. The mapping of suitable properties is currently in progress, and a final investment decision regarding the selected property is expected to be made in the near future.

The establishment of the subsidiary is part of Reka Rubber's ongoing strategy to develop and increase its production capacity and to support long-term growth.

"This investment is a continuation of our systematic capacity development and strengthens our ability to serve both existing and new customers," says Sari Tulander, President and CEO of Reka Industrial Plc.


In Hyvinkää 30 January 2026

Reka Industrial Plc
Sari Tulander
President and CEO

Further information:
Markku Rentto, Reka Industrial Plc, Chairman of the Board, tel. +358 40 500 1858

Contacts

  • Markku Rentto, Chairman of the Board, +358 40 500 1858, markku.e.rentto@reka.eu

About Reka Industrial Oyj

As an industrial family company, we are committed to developing the performance and sustainability of the companies we own. Reka Industrial class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
