26.2.2026 14:00:00 EET | Reka Industrial Oyj | Financial Statement Release

Reka Industrial Plc: Volumes increased and profitability improved

Reka Industrial Plc's financial statement release January-December 2025

October - December 2025

The Rubber segment's turnover was EUR 7.8 (6.5) million

The Rubber segment's EBITDA was EUR 0.6 (0.6) million

The Group's turnover was EUR 7.8 (6.5) million

The Group's EBITDA was EUR 0.4 (0.3) million

The Group's result for the period was EUR 0.0 (0.4) million

January - December 2025

The Rubber segment's turnover was EUR 31.6 (27.2) million

The Rubber segment's EBITDA was EUR 3.5 (1.4) million

The Group's turnover was EUR 31.6 (27.2) million

The Group's EBITDA was EUR 2.5 (0.4) million

The Group's result for the period was EUR 1.2 (0.4) million

The Group's cash and cash equivalents totalled at EUR 30.0 million on December 31, 2025

The Board of Director's proposal to the AGM is to pay a dividend of EUR 0.09 per share from the financial period 2025.

Reka Industrial's industrial business consists of Reka Rubber Ltd, which is one of the leading manufacturers of industrial rubber products in Northern Europe.

The financial statements release is unaudited. Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period a year earlier, unless otherwise stated.

President and CEO Sari Tulander:

Reka Rubber's volumes increased and profitability improved in 2025.

In the fourth quarter of the year, Reka Rubber's turnover increased 20 per cent and was EUR 7.8 (6.5) million. EBITDA was at the previous year's level due to increased investments in future growth. In 2025, turnover was EUR 31.6 (27.7) million and EBITDA increased to EUR 3.5 (1.4) million.

In autumn 2025, Reka Rubber arranged its financing and repaid its loan to Reka Industrial Plc. At the end of year 2025, the Group's cash and cash equivalents and other financial assets amounted to EUR 30.0 million (On December 31, 2024 EUR 26.4 million). The Group's financial assets are mainly invested in low-risk instruments.

In 2025, we increased our investments in sales and sales management. To ensure profitability, we continuously strive to take cost increases into account in selling prices as quickly as possible. In addition, we focus on improving productivity and cost efficiency as well as strengthening the conditions for future growth by developing our product offering and production technology.

Our production capacity increased in both hose and moulded products. The new extrusion line, ordered to increase the volume of black hose products in the Poland's Dopiewo factory was commissioned in autumn and the first production runs were carried out at the end of the year 2025. To improve the productivity and efficiency of the manufacturing of moulded products, two medium-sized injection presses were ordered and commissioned in December 2025.

We systematically take measures to reduce our carbon footprint and increase the energy efficiency of our production.

With its strategy, Reka Industrial aims to increase shareholder value through M&A arrangements. We have a strong background in industrial manufacturing and international operations, complemented by our entrepreneurial approach. Building on these strengths, we identify and evaluate new opportunities and further develop our operations.

In the November 2022 stock exchange release, the chairperson of the Board, Markku Rentto set a target for the subsidiary Reka Rubber with a current turnover of approximately 30 million euros, to reach the next turnover level. During 2025, Reka Rubber's strategy has been refined and its growth potential developed. The strategy updates have been reviewed by the Board of Directors, and the targets have been updated. Reka Rubber's goal is to grow into a company with a turnover of 50 million euros over the next five years.

Near-term outlook

The Rubber segment continues to improve productivity and profitability, while creating more conditions for future growth. Investments will be continued for long-term growth, which is supported by our investments in production technology that has lower emissions and consumes less natural resources.

In 2026, the EBITDA is expected to be better than in the previous year.

The company continues to explore M&A arrangements.

Group's key figures

2025 2024 2023 Turnover, EUR million 31.6 27.2 91.6 EBITDA, EUR million 2.5 0.4 37.6 Operating profit, % 3.7 -3.2 39.7 Result for the period, EUR million 1.2 0.4 34.5 Earnings per share 0.20 0.07 5.77 IAS 19 corrected ROI, % 5.1 2.6 64.5 IAS 19 corrected Return on Equity, % 3.7 0.9 76.8 IAS 19 corrected Gearing, % -50.2 -51.0 -62.2 IAS 19 corrected Equity ratio, % 68.9 73.4 80.4 Gross investment, EUR million 2.5 1.6 1.6

The turnover and result of Reka Cables for January - April 2023 and the EUR 31.0 million sales profit of the corporate sale of Reka Cables are included in the year 2023 financial figures of Reka Industrial Group.

The Reka Industrial Group (Reka Industrial) uses alternative key figures in its financial reporting in accordance with the guidelines of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

According to Reka Industrial's interpretation, alternative key figures in accordance with ESMA's guidelines include EBITDA, Operating profit, IAS 19 corrected Return on Equity (ROE), IAS 19 corrected Gearing, IAS 19 corrected Equity ratio, IAS 19 corrected Return on Investment (ROI) and Gross Investments.

Reka Industrial presents alternative key figures so that the effects of IAS 19 recognition of defined benefit pension liabilities are eliminated from the result and balance sheet items of the key figures. The entries of the IAS 19 defined benefit plan in the income statement are presented below the operating result as a separate item before the share of the result of associated companies. In this way, the development of Reka Industrial's operational business can be better monitored.

Segments

Reka Industrial's industrial business consists of Reka Rubber Ltd's business, and it has one segment, the Rubber segment.

Rubber segment

In 2025, the Rubber segment's turnover was EUR 31.6 million (27.2). EBITDA was EUR 3.5 million (1.4). For some customers, volumes have been clearly higher than last year. We are constantly monitoring changes in the market outlook of our key customers and the impact of customs tariffs on our customers' volumes.

The new extrusion line ordered to increase the volume of black hose products and costing approximately EUR 1.3 million, was commissioned at the end of September in Poland's Dopiewo factory. During the rest of the year, training was provided for line operation and the first production runs were carried out. With the investment, the manufacturing capacity of shaped hoses increased.

The two medium-sized injection presses ordered to improve the productivity and efficiency of the manufacturing of moulded products and to increase the production capacity were commissioned in the Aura factory at the end of the year 2025. The power-to-heat thermal storage solution ordered at the beginning of the year 2025 will be delivered in 2026. To further reduce its carbon footprint, the company decided in late 2025 to implement a heat recovery solution at the Aura factory during year 2026.

Balance sheet and financing

The Balance sheet total at the end of the financial year was EUR 65.2 million (EUR 59.3 million on 31 December 2024).

At the end of the financial year 2025 Group's cash and cash equivalents totalled EUR 30.0 million (26.4). Other cash equivalents are invested mainly in low-risk instruments and short-term deposits.

At the end of the financial year Group's interest-bearing liabilities were EUR 9.7 million (6.3), of which other than finance lease liabilities were EUR 5.0 million (1.0).

Some of the interest-bearing liabilities involve financial covenants. All covenants were fulfilled at the time of the financial statements.

Sustainability

Reka Industrial promotes sustainability in the development of its business and daily work. The aims of the sustainability work have been formed according to the UN Global Compact initiative, and Reka Industrial has chosen five of 17 goals in the initiative that are most important to its business.

Reka Industrial's goal is to take into account the needs and wishes of all its stakeholders and actively promote sustainable development according to these needs. The company invests in its personnel's working conditions and develops the competence of its personnel. The company is a long-term responsible business partner to its customers and representatives of its supply chain. Reka Industrial follows highly ethical rules, which it also requires from its business partners.

Reka Rubber promotes common goals with Reka Industrial and is also involved in the chemical industry's Responsible Care programme, the key themes of which are the sustainable use of natural resources and the sustainability of production and products. Reka Rubber is committed to the EcoVadis system, which is an independent and international sustainability assessment system. EcoVadis reviews company's labour practices, ethics, environmental responsibility, and sustainable supply chain. The sustainability work is also supported by an ISO 14001 certified environmental management system and an ISO 9001 certified quality management system. Reka Rubber holds the required environmental permits.

For Reka Rubber, climate action means reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency. At the same time, the aim is to influence factors affecting air quality. Reka Rubber calculates the carbon footprint of its own operations, which it strives to reduce by consuming emission-free electricity and improving energy efficiency of its own operations. Both Reka Rubber's factories use CO2-free electricity. In February 2025, Reka Rubber launched an energy project to improve the energy efficiency of the Aura factory and convert the energy used in steam-powered production processes to CO2-free. The energy used in other production processes at the Aura factory has already been CO2-free. Solar panels have been installed at the factory in Aura and at both factories, the lightning is gradually replaced by LED lights.

The essential factor is also the rubber raw material, its efficient use and production waste. The Rubber segment strives to reduce the amount of rubber waste in proportion to production tonnes through material selection, process development and technical supports and enhancing the utilization of waste.

Risks and uncertainty factors

The financial situation in the euro area and political uncertainties may have an effect on the purchase amounts and the launch of new projects of the customers in the Rubber segment. The increase in the price and availability of energy may directly and indirectly affect the market.

Financial risks and the related protection measures are described in more detail in the notes to the Financial Statements. The company's future risk factors are related to the investments activities and the development of its business segments.

The Reka Industrial Group belongs to the Reka Pension Fund for the companies located in Finland. According to current legislation, the pension fund must have at least 150 employed members. Reka Cables Ltd, previously part of the group, was transferred out of the Reka Pension Fund at the end of March 2025. After the transfer of Reka Cables Ltd out of Reka Pension Fund, Reka Pension Fund was left with less than 150 employed members. Reka Pension Fund has announced that one new member company will join the fund at the beginning of April 2026, which will increase the number of working members. However, the number of working members will still remain below 150 people.

If the number of working members of Reka Pension fund does not increase over 150 persons during the next 2 years, possibly with an additional 1 year if receiving official permit, may the pension fund be dissolved in 2028. If Reka Pension fund is dissolved, the IAS 19 entries related to the pension fund will be removed (IAS 19 pension receivable EUR 6.3 million). The view of the Board of the Group and the parent company and Reka Pension fund is that the number of members will increase and the required limit of 150 working people will be met.

On December 31, 2025 Reka Rubber sub-group has a total of EUR 8.0 (EUR 8.0 on December 31, 2024) million guarantee capital investments in Reka Pension fund. If Reka Pension fund is dissolved and at the time of dissolvement the pension fund's solvency is not sufficient to repay the guarantee capital investments, an investment loss will arise to the extent that the investment cannot be recovered. In the financial statements on December 31, 2024, an expense provision of EUR 2.3 million has been taken into account in case the development of Reka Pension fund's membership does not develop favorably. The provision was not cancelled during the financial year 2025 due to the uncertainty still related to the matter.

Dividend policy

Reka Industrial aims to distribute at least 30 per cent of its net earnings as dividends.

Major events after the financial period

On January 30, 2026 Reka Industrial published that Reka Rubber Ltd, a subsidiary of Reka Industrial Plc, has decided to establish a wholly owned subsidiary in Ukraine. The subsidiary will acquire an industrial property in Ukraine with the purpose of commencing production of technical rubber products. The mapping of suitable properties is currently in progress, and a final investment decision regarding the selected property is expected to be made in the near future.

The establishment of the subsidiary is part of Reka Rubber's ongoing strategy to develop and increase its production capacity and to support long-term growth.

Profit distribution proposal

On 31 December 2025, the parent company's distributable funds were EUR 9,561,674.45, of which the result for the period was EUR 171,709.16. The Board of Director's proposal is to pay dividend of EUR 0.09 per share. A dividend of EUR 0.07 per share was paid for the financial year 2024.

Annual General Meeting 2026

Reka Industrial Plc's Annual General Meeting will be held April 24, 2026.

A notice to Reka Industrial's Annul General Meeting will be published later.

Disclosure procedure of financial review

Reka Industrial follows the disclosure procedure enabled by Standard 5.2b published by the Finnish Financial Supervision Authority, and discloses relevant information related to its Financial Statement Release with this Stock Exchange Release. Reka Industrial's Financial Statement Release is attached to this release and is also available on company's website at www.rekaindustrial.fi

Hyvinkää 26 February 2026



Reka Industrial Plc

Board of Directors

Disclosure regulation

All comments in this report that do not refer to actual facts are future evaluations. Such estimates include expectations concerning market trends, growth and profitability as well as statements including the words "believe", "assume" or "will be" or a similar expression. Since these evaluations are based on current plans and estimates, they involve risks and uncertainty factors that may cause the actual results to differ substantially from current statements.



Among other things, such factors include 1) operating conditions, such as continued success in production and the ensuing efficiency benefits, availability and cost of production inputs, demand for new products and changes in circumstances affecting the acquisition of capital under acceptable conditions; 2) sector-specific circumstances, such as the intensity of demand for products, the competition, current and future market prices for the Group's products and related pricing pressures, the financial situation of the Group's customers and competitors and competitors' possible new products; and 3) the general economic situation, such as economic growth in the Group's main market areas and change in exchange rates and interest rates.



Contacts

Sari Tulander, President and CEO, +358 44 044 1015, sari.tulander@reka.eu

About Reka Industrial Oyj

As an industrial family company, we are committed to developing the performance and sustainability of the companies we own. Reka Industrial class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.