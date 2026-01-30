Nitro Games Oyj: Nitro Games has received 340,000 EUR funding

COMPANY RELEASE

30 January 2026 9:35 (EET)

Nitro Games has completed the project with Business Finland and received 340,000 EUR as the final installment of funding.

The project is now concluded, and as a result Nitro Games has received the last payment from Business Finland. The project was closely aligned with Nitro Games' strategy and supported the company in exploring new ways of releasing games with a reduced time to market.

The funding was provided in the form of a soft loan. With this fourth and final installment, the total funding received amounts to approximately 1.5 million EUR. The project duration was from 1 February 2023 to 30 June 2025, followed by the final reporting period.



The terms of the funding were communicated in a previous company release dated 3 March 2023:

https://news.cision.com/nitro-games-oyj/r/nitro-games-to-receive-approx--1-5m-eur-funding-from-business-finland,c3727140

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

Nitro Games in brief:

Nitro Games is a game developer and publisher, backed by a multinational team of gaming professionals with expertise spanning game development, publishing, and live operations. Specializing in action and shooter games, Nitro Games is dedicated to creating high-quality experiences for a global audience. With recent titles like Autogun Heroes and NERF: Superblast, the company has built a strong portfolio of engaging and innovative games. Nitro Games also has a proven history of collaborating with leading brands and companies, offering tailored development and publishing services to select partners.

Nitro Games' shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.nitrogames.com

Finnish Business ID: FI21348196