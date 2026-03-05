Nitro Games Oyj: Nitro Games completes a Software Purchase and Development Agreement

COMPANY RELEASE

5 March 2026 18:40 (EET)

Nitro Games has finalized an agreement to sell a copy of the source code related to one of its legacy games.

Under this agreement, Nitro Games will sell and transfer a copy of the source code and related documentation for one of its legacy titles, while also providing the partner with services related to the use of the deliverables. The partner will pay for both the copy of the code and the related services, and will obtain ownership of the delivered code. The total order value of the agreement is EUR 0.3 million.

"We're happy to find new ways to leverage our existing back catalogue of games in a time- and cost-effective manner," says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO of Nitro Games.



For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

Nitro Games in brief:

Nitro Games is a game developer and publisher, backed by a multinational team of gaming professionals with expertise spanning game development, publishing, and live operations. Specializing in action and shooter games, Nitro Games is dedicated to creating high-quality experiences for a global audience. With recent titles like Autogun Heroes and NERF: Superblast, the company has built a strong portfolio of engaging and innovative games. Nitro Games also has a proven history of collaborating with leading brands and companies, offering tailored development and publishing services to select partners.

Nitro Games' shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

