Swedencare AB (publ): Swedencare - Trading update for the fourth quarter 2025

Swedencare AB ("Swedencare") provides the following trading update for the fourth quarter of 2025. Sales continue to grow organically at double-digit levels and above market growth, while profitability came in lower than expected mainly due to extraordinary marketing and sales efforts, primarily linked to supporting launches with our newest large retail partners and acquired Amazon account.

Preliminary net revenue for the fourth quarter amounted to 682 MSEK, corresponding to 11% organic growth. For the full year 2025, net revenue amounted to 2 683 MSEK, corresponding to an organic growth of 9%.

"Swedencare should continuously deliver double-digit growth combined with strong profitability, which makes me disappointed with the profitability outcome this quarter. It is important to highlight, however, that several of our companies and brands delivered a strong Q4, both in growth and profitability.

During the past two years we have focused on laying the groundwork for stronger future performance. In 2026, we will have completed the Amazon transition for NaturVet and Europe, giving us full control of marketing and pricing. We will also expand our collaborations in the veterinary sector in both Europe and North America, launch several clinically proven products across multiple brands, significantly grow our CDMO business within Pharma, and normalize margins within our Big Box channel.

Overall, our presence in the Big Box segment strengthens Swedencare's long-term growth profile and represents a key building block in achieving our updated financial targets. Worth noting is that we have almost doubled our Walmart out-the-door sales in January showing that our display investment has had an immediate impact."



About Swedencare

Swedencare is listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market and also trades on the OTCQX® Best Market. We develop, produce, and sell premium products in the global and rapidly growing pet healthcare market, focusing on cats, dogs, and horses. Our extensive product portfolio includes strong brands such as NaturVet®, Innovet, Pet MD®, Rx Vitamins®, nutravet®, Rileys®, and ProDen PlaqueOff®, the original solution for good oral health.

With headquarters in Malmö, our products are sold in approximately 70 countries through veterinarians, pet stores, FDMC, and online. Our extensive distribution network consists of subsidiaries in nine countries, along with an international network of retailers. Swedencare has experienced strong growth for several years while maintaining high profitability.