

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG announced that it is in advanced discussions with potential buyers regarding the divestment of its terpenes business. The process is being conducted as a structured bidding procedure. Based on the offers received to date, the company will apply the international accounting standard IFRS 5. In this context, Symrise AG will record a non-cash impairment charge of approximately 145 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2025, which will negatively impact its EBIT.



In addition, Symrise AG's investment in Sweden-listed Swedencare AB is subject to a non-cash impairment. Preliminary calculations indicate that this adjustment will result in a material deviation from the company's expected financial results for 2025 compared to current capital market expectations and its published forecast. Symrise AG will record a non-cash impairment charge of 150 million euros related to this investment in the fourth quarter of 2025, which will negatively affect EBITDA.



