Lifco AB: Lifco acquires Ethoss Regeneration in the UK

Lifco has signed an agreement to acquire a majority of the shares in the UK company Ethoss Regeneration Ltd. Ethoss sells regenerative bone graft material used in dentistry and oral surgery globally.

In the financial year ended July 2025, Ethoss reported net sales of approximately GBP 5.4 million. The company is based in Silsden, England, UK and has 16 employees. Ethoss will be consolidated in Business Area Dental. Consolidation is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2026.

The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in the current financial year.

Please visit ethoss.dental for more information.

Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has three business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2024, the Lifco Group consisted of 257 operating companies in 34 countries. In 2024, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 5.9 billion on net sales of SEK 26.1 billion. The EBITA margin was 22.6 per cent. Read more at lifco.se.