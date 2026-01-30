Anzeige
Freitag, 30.01.2026
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: A3CN22 | ISIN: SE0015949201 | Ticker-Symbol: 1L30
Tradegate
30.01.26 | 10:38
28,580 Euro
-3,05 % -0,900
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
LIFCO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIFCO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,32028,46011:26
28,30028,44011:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Lifco AB: Lifco acquires Ethoss Regeneration in the UK

Lifco has signed an agreement to acquire a majority of the shares in the UK company Ethoss Regeneration Ltd. Ethoss sells regenerative bone graft material used in dentistry and oral surgery globally.

In the financial year ended July 2025, Ethoss reported net sales of approximately GBP 5.4 million. The company is based in Silsden, England, UK and has 16 employees. Ethoss will be consolidated in Business Area Dental. Consolidation is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2026.

The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in the current financial year.

Please visit ethoss.dental for more information.

For more information please contact:
CEO and President
Media and Investor Relations
Phone: +46 730 244 872

About Us
Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has three business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2024, the Lifco Group consisted of 257 operating companies in 34 countries. In 2024, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 5.9 billion on net sales of SEK 26.1 billion. The EBITA margin was 22.6 per cent. Read more at lifco.se.

GlobeNewswire (Europe)
