Lifco AB: Year-end Report 2025



President and CEO

Net sales increased 8.1 per cent to SEK 28,251 (26,137) million. Acquisitions contributed 7.4 per cent and organic growth amounted to 4.2 per cent. Exchange rate effects had a negative impact on sales of 3.5 per cent. All three business areas contributed to the organic growth. The Italian companies Nobil Bio Ricerche, Toppy and UR FOG, the Dutch companies Citodent Imaging, Klemko Group and HedoN Electronic Developments, the UK companies DB Orthodontics, Heavy Duty Parts and MaxiMover, the German companies Fraga Dental and HEGUtechnik, the Swiss company Arnold Deppeler, the Swedish company Gestenco International, the Sammarinese company Italgears, the Danish company R&T Stainless and the Austrian company Stöffl were consolidated during the year. These acquisitions had estimated total annual net sales of about SEK 2.2 billion on the acquisition dates. EBITA increased 6.8 per cent to SEK 6,318 (5,917) million, driven by acquisitions, and the EBITA margin amounted to 22.4 (22.6) per cent. Exchange rate changes had a negative impact on EBITA of 3.1 per cent. During the year, 47 (46) per cent of EBITA was generated in EUR, 17 (18) per cent in SEK, 14 (14) per cent in GBP, 9 (11) per cent in NOK, 6 (5) per cent in DKK, 2 (3) per cent in USD and 4 (3) per cent in other currencies. Net financial items improved to SEK -414 (-442) million. Profit before tax grew 6.8 per cent to SEK 4,756 (4,454) million. Net profit for the period grew 9.6 per cent to SEK 3,669 (3,349) million. Average capital employed excluding goodwill increased SEK 138 million during the year to



Net sales increased 5.7 per cent to SEK 7,534 (7,125) million in the fourth quarter. Acquisitions contributed 7.2 per cent and organic growth amounted to 3.8 per cent. Exchange rate changes had a negative impact of 5.2 per cent. The increase in sales in the quarter was due to acquisitions in Systems Solutions and organic growth in Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. EBITA increased 5.2 per cent to SEK 1,717 (1,633) million, driven primarily by acquisitions. Exchange rate changes had a negative impact on EBITA of 4.6 per cent. The EBITA margin was 22.8 (22.9) per cent. During the fourth quarter, 49 (48) per cent of EBITA was generated in EUR, 16 (17) per cent in SEK, 15 (14) per cent in GBP, 9 (9) per cent in NOK, 6 (7) per cent in DKK, 0 (2) per cent in USD and 4 (3) per cent in other currencies. Net financial items were SEK -97 (-90) million. Profit before tax grew 4.7 per cent to SEK 1,319 (1,260) million. Net profit for the period grew 7.0 per cent to SEK 1,046 (978) million. Average capital employed excluding goodwill declined by SEK 2 million to SEK 4,770 million at 31 December 2025, compared with SEK 4,772 million at 30 September 2025. EBITA in relation to average capital employed excluding goodwill increased by 1 percentage point from 30 September 2025 and amounted to 132 per cent. From 30 September 2025, the Group's net debt decreased SEK 1,216 million to SEK 12,048 million at the end of the quarter. Interest-bearing net debt fell during the quarter by SEK 1,348 million to SEK 7,801 million. Cash flow from operating activities increased 22.8 per cent to SEK 1,986 (1,617) million due to higher operating profit and reduced capital tied up. Cash flow from investing activities was SEK -590 (-1,499) million, which was mainly attributable to acquisitions. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE - BUSINESS AREAS Dental

1,331 1,307 1.8% 318 315 1.0% EBITA margin 21.0% 20.7% 0.3 20.0% 19.3% 0.7 The companies in Lifco's Dental business area are leading suppliers of consumables, equipment and technical service to dentists across Europe, and the business area also has operations in the US. Lifco sells dental technology to dentists in the Nordic countries and Germany, and develops and sells medical record systems in Denmark, Sweden and Germany. The business area also includes a number of manufacturers which produce, inter alia, fitting products for dentures, disinfectants, saliva ejectors, bite registration and dental impression materials, bonding agents and other consumables that are sold to dentists through distributors around the world. Net sales in Dental increased 0.4 per cent to SEK 6,331 (6,306) million during the year as a result of acquisitions and organic growth. EBITA increased 1.8 per cent to SEK 1,331 (1,307) million during the year and the EBITA margin increased to 21.0 (20.7) per cent. EBITA was positively impacted by acquisitions. During the year, Swiss Arnold Deppeler, British DB Orthodontics, German Fraga Dental, Swedish Gestenco International, Dutch Citodent Imaging and Italian Nobil Bio Ricerche were consolidated. Demolition & Tools

TWELVE MONTHS FOURTH QUARTER SEK million 2025 2024 change 2025 2024 change Net sales 15,160 13,387 13.2% 4,261 3,815 11.7% EBITA 3,483 3,230 7.8% 1,047 955 9.6% EBITA margin 23.0% 24.1% -1.1 24.6% 25.0% -0.4 Through its operating units, the Systems Solutions business area operates in industries offering systems solutions. Systems Solutions is divided into five divisions: Contract Manufacturing, Environmental Technology, Infrastructure Products, Special Products and Transportation Products. Net sales in Systems Solutions increased 13.2 per cent to SEK 15,160 (13,387) million during the year due to acquisitions and organic growth. EBITA increased by 7.8 per cent to SEK 3,483 (3,230) million and the EBITA margin declined by 1.1 percentage points to 23.0 (24.1) per cent due to negative organic growth in parts of Systems Solutions. Contract Manufacturing reported strong organic sales growth for the year with weaker profitability. The German company HEGUtechnik was consolidated during the year. Environmental Technology reported a weak increase in sales in 2025 with slightly weaker profitability. Infrastructure Products reported a strong sales trend and improved profitability during the year, primarily as a result of acquisitions. Sammarinese Italgears, Danish R&T Stainless, Dutch Klemko Group and Italian UR FOG were consolidated during the year. Special Products saw good sales growth during the year due to acquisitions. The weak market situation during the year led to negative organic growth and reduced profitability. The Dutch company HedoN Electronic Developments and the Austrian company Stöffl were consolidated during the year. Transportation Products saw good sales growth during the year with stable profitability as a result of acquisitions. The market situation was weak during the year, which resulted in reduced organic sales and EBITA. The UK companies Heavy Duty Parts and MaxiMover and the Italian company Toppy were consolidated during the year. ACQUISITIONS Lifco consolidated the following acquisitions during the year: Consolidated

2 The financial year ending in October 2025.

The average number of employees calculated as full-time equivalents was 7,619 (7,115) during the year. At the end of the year, the number of employees calculated as full-time equivalents was 7,814 (7,379). Acquisitions added about 460 employees. Events after the end of the reporting period

The Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer propose that the Annual General Meeting authorise the payment of a dividend of SEK 2.70 (2.40) per share for 2025, representing a total distribution of SEK 1,226.4 million (1,090.1). This is equal to 33.8 (33.0) per cent of the net profit for the year attributable to shareholders of Lifco AB. The proposed record date for the dividend is 30 April 2026. Euroclear Sweden expects to be able to distribute the dividend to the shareholders on 6 May 2026, subject to the resolution of the Annual General Meeting. Related party transactions

The risk factors which have the biggest impact for Lifco are global macroeconomic factors, the competitive situation, structural changes in the market and general level of economic activity. Lifco is also exposed to financial risks, including currency risks, interest rate risks, credit and counterparty risks. Lifco is working actively to monitor and continually evaluate sustainability-related risks and their impact on the Group's operations and earnings. The Group has established a governance structure that involves Group management and the Board and works to continually improve the company's sustainability-related activities and minimise related risks. As part of this governance, Group management evaluates the compliance of, for example, the Code of Conduct, occupational injuries, IT security and legal disputes, for every subsidiary on a quarterly basis. The risks and sensitivity analysis are described in detail in Lifco's Annual and Sustainability Report for 2024 and are unchanged since this report. The Parent Company is affected by the above risks and uncertainties in its capacity as owner of the subsidiary companies. Accounting policies



FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Report for the first quarter 24 April 2026.

Report for the third quarter 23 October 2026.

Annual Report 2026 the week starting 29 March 2027.



The Annual General Meeting of Lifco AB will be held on Friday 24 April 2026, at 11 a.m. CEST, at Bonnierhuset Konferens, Torsgatan 21, Stockholm. Shareholders wishing to raise an issue for discussion at the AGM may do so by submitting their proposal to the Chairman of Lifco by e-mail: ir@lifco.se or by post to: Lifco AB, Attn:Bolagsstämmoärenden, SE-745 85 Enköping, Sweden. To ensure their inclusion in the notice and thus on the agenda for the AGM, proposals must be received by the Company no later than Friday 6 March 2026. Tuesday 28 April was announced as the date for the Annual General Meeting in the report for the third quarter of 2025.

An online presentation with Per Waldemarson, CEO, and Therése Hoffman, CFO, will take place on Friday, 30 January 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CET. The presentation can be listened to online or by calling in to the telephone conference. Questions can be asked at the telephone conference. Time: Friday, 30 January at 9:00 a.m. CET Link to the presentation: https://lifco.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025 If you wish to participate at the telephone conference, you can register using the link below. Following registration, you will receive a telephone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference. Link to register for the telephone conference: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=50051765 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT







Profit attributable to:





Parent Company shareholders 3,633 3,301 10.1% 1,038 968 7.1% Non-controlling interests 36 49 -25.7% 8 9 -12.6% Earnings per share before and after dilution for the period, attributable to Parent Company shareholders 8.00 7.27 10.0% 2.28 2.13 7.0% EBITA 6,318 5,917 6.8% 1,717 1,633 5.2% Depreciation of tangible assets 731 676 8.3% 203 157 28.7% Amortisation of intangible assets 24 25 -5.1% 5 7 -30.8% Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions 1,102 983 12.2% 294 267 10.1% CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



















Comprehensive income attributable to:





Parent Company shareholders 2,113 4,002 -47.2% 596 1,345 -55.7% Non-controlling interests 26 50 -49.4% 4 12 -63.3%

SEGMENT OVERVIEW Lifco is organised into three operating segments: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. Segment reporting is consistent with the internal reports submitted to the most senior executive, the CEO of Lifco Group. The Dental and Demolition & Tools operations have similar economic characteristics and are similar in terms of the nature of their products and services, production process and customer categories. Systems Solutions comprises a large number of separate companies which differ individually from each other in terms of the nature of their products and production processes, although the nature of their business activities is similar and they have similar economic characteristics. Systems Solutions has a business area head who is directly accountable to the CEO for the operations, financial performance, forecasts and plans. Group-wide functions mainly consist of costs attributable to the Board, CEO and other senior executives, audit costs and corporate costs for preparing information for shareholders, maintaining the stock exchange listing and costs related to the annual report. The results of the operating segments are based on EBITA. The Group's financial income and expenses and tax are managed at Group level and are therefore not allocated to each segment. Assets and liabilities are not broken down by segment, as no such amount is regularly reported to the CEO. NET SALES TO EXTERNAL CUSTOMERS

TWELVE MONTHS FOURTH QUARTER SEK million 2025 2024 change 2025 2024 change Dental 6,331 6,306 0.4% 1,594 1,636 -2.6% Demolition & Tools 6,760 6,444 4.9% 1,679 1,675 0.3% Systems Solutions 15,160 13,387 13.2% 4,261 3,815 11.7% Group 28,251 26,137 8.1% 7,534 7,125 5.7% Net sales by significant type of income:

A breakdown of results by segment is made up to and including EBITA. EBITA is reconciled to profit before tax in accordance with the following table:

costs 6,318 5,917 6.8% 1,717 1,633 5.2% Acquisition costs -45 -38 18.6% -8 -17 -53.7% EBITA 6,273 5,879 6.7% 1,710 1,616 5.8% Amortisation of intangible





EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity 19,277 18,409 Non-current interest-bearing liabilities incl. pension provisions 5,378 3,657 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 5,663 5,403 Current interest-bearing liabilities 5,617 6,817 Accounts payable - trade 1,829 1,671 Other current liabilities 3,342 2,932 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 41,106 38,889 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Attributable to Parent Company shareholders





Equity attributable to:

Parent Company shareholders 19,137 18,257 Non-controlling interests 140 152

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT









Changes in working capital



Inventories -29 53 331 247 Current receivables -146 165 304 220 Current liabilities 263 -124 -42 -77 Cash flow from operating activities 5,124 4,630 1,986 1,617 Business acquisitions and sales, net -3,360 -2,891 -450 -1,426 Net investment in tangible assets -432 -409 -123 -61 Net investment in intangible assets -40 -38 -16 -12 Cash flow from investing activities -3,833 -3,338 -590 -1,499





At the start of 2024, reporting procedures concerning consolidated cash flow were changed and certain unrealised exchange rate differences were entered on the incorrect row in cash flow in the 2024 Annual Report and in the interim reports. This has been corrected in the table below with these unrealised exchange rate differences now being transferred from the line item "Other non-cash items" to the line item "Translation differences item". Items with the footnote 1 have been adjusted. Adjustments have been made retroactively for all reporting periods. Restated cash flow









2024 Q3

2024 Q1 2024 Operating profit 4,896 1,350 1,142 1,361 1,044 Reversal of depreciation and amortisation 1,684 431 444 411 397 Other non-cash items1 -31 -118 8 32 46 Interest and financial items, net -442 -90 -122 -127 -104 Tax paid -1,571 -346 -432 -367 -426 Cash flow before changes in working capital1 4,535 1,226 1,040 1,310 958





Cash flow from operating activities1 4,630 1,617 1,197 1,061 754





Cash flow from investing activities -3,338 -1,499 -609 -1,045 -186





Cash flow from financing activities -1,404 -253 -653 143 -641





Cash flow for the period1 -112 -135 -65 159 -72 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,591 1,615 1,707 1,560 1,591 Translation differences1 39 36 -27 -13 42 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,517 1,517 1,615 1,707 1,560 1 Corrected items. ACQUISITIONS IN 2025













112 Total cash flow effect







non-controlling interests. The carrying amount is the same as the fair value. The fair value of short-term borrowings is equal to the carrying amount, as the discount effect is insignificant. Financial instruments at fair value are classified into different levels depending on how fair value is determined. All financial instruments at fair value in the Lifco Group have been classified as level 3, i.e. non-observable inputs. The put/call options are valued on the basis of a multiple valuation whereby a relevant multiple according to the terms of the contracts is applied to an estimated future performance measure. The uncertainty in the valuation can be found in the assessment of future profitability until the maturity date. Revaluation takes place on every balance sheet date. KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

CONDENSED PARENT COMPANY INCOME STATEMENT

2 Net financial items include SEK 2,068 (1,891) million in dividends received during the twelve-month period. CONDENSED PARENT COMPANY BALANCE SHEET SEK million 31 Dec 2025 31 Dec 2024 ASSETS

Financial assets 8,968 9,520 Current receivables 14,949 12,525 Cash and cash equivalents 805 539 TOTAL ASSETS 24,722 22,584





Return on capital employed EBITA before acquisition costs divided by capital employed.

EBITA before acquisition costs divided by capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets.

EBITA margin EBITA divided by net sales.

EBITDA margin EBITDA divided by net sales.

Net debt Lifco uses the alternative KPI net debt. Lifco considers that this is a useful additional KPI which allows users of the financial statements to assess the Group's ability to pay dividends, make strategic investments and meet its financial obligations. Lifco defines the KPI as follows: current and non-current liabilities to credit institutions, bonds, interest-bearing pension provisions, liabilities related to put/call options relating to acquisitions as well as lease liabilities less cash and cash equivalents.

Earnings per share Profit after tax attributable to Parent Company shareholders, divided by the average number of shares outstanding.

Interest-bearing net debt Lifco uses the alternative KPI interest-bearing net debt. Lifco considers that this is a useful additional KPI which allows users of the financial statements to assess the Group's ability to pay dividends, make strategic investments and meet its financial obligations. Lifco defines the KPI as follows: current and non-current liabilities to credit institutions, bonds as well as interest-bearing pension provisions less cash and cash equivalents.

Equity/assets ratio Equity divided by total assets (balance sheet total).



goodwill and other intangible assets











Capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets is a measure which Lifco uses for calculating the return on capital employed and for measuring how efficient the Group is. Lifco considers that capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets is useful in helping users of the financial statements to understand the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets on that capital which requires a return. Lifco defines capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets as total assets less cash and cash equivalents, interest-bearing pension provisions, non-interest-bearing liabilities with the exception of liabilities related to put/call options relating to acquisitions, goodwill and other intangible assets, calculated as the average of the last four quarters.

The year-end report presents alternative key performance indicators for assessing the Group's performance that are considered material for analysis and understanding of the Group's earnings and financial position. The primary alternative KPIs presented in this year-end report are EBITA, EBITDA, net debt and capital employed. Definitions of the alternative KPIs are presented on pages 2021. EBITA compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS SEK million TWELVE MONTHS

2024

Operating profit 4,896 Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions 1,102 983 EBITA 6,273 5,879 Acquisition costs 45 38 EBITA before acquisition costs 6,318 5,917 EBITDA compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS SEK million TWELVE MONTHS

2024

Operating profit 4,896 Depreciation of tangible assets 731 676 Amortisation of intangible assets 24 25 Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions 1,102 983 EBITDA 7,028 6,580 Acquisition costs 45 38 EBITDA before acquisition costs 7,073 6,618 Net debt compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS SEK million 31 Dec 2025 31 Dec 2024 Non-current interest-bearing liabilities including pension provisions 4,389 2,762 Current interest-bearing liabilities 5,290 6,505 Cash and cash equivalents -1,878 -1,517 Interest-bearing net debt 7,801 7,750 Put/call options 2,930 2,636 Lease liability 1,317 1,207 Net debt 12,048 11,594





2025 Q3

2025

Capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets 4,770 4,476 4,898 5,010 4,696

Total







Return on capital employed 20.5%









