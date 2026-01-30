Anzeige
WKN: A2ALC1 | ISIN: IE00BDC5DG00 | Ticker-Symbol: JEVA
Stuttgart
30.01.26 | 12:18
2,820 Euro
-5,37 % -0,160
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
KENMARE RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KENMARE RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8202,98012:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kenmare Resources: Board Update

Kenmare Resources plc
("Kenmare" or "the Company" or "the Group")

30 January 2026

Board update - Listing Rule 6.4.6

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE: KMR, ISE: KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique, is pleased to announce the following changes to its Committee composition/Board roles:

On 31 January 2026,

  • Clever Fonseca will cease to be a member of the Audit & Risk Committee and will become a member of the Nomination Committee; and
  • Katia Ray will become a member of the Audit & Risk Committee.

These changes are in addition to those announced by the Company on 29 October 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc
Katharine Sutton / David Weeks
Investor Relations
ir@kenmareresources.com
Tel: +353 1 671 0411
Mob: + 353 87 663 0875

Murray (PR advisor)
Paul O'Kane
pokane@murraygroup.ie
Tel: +353 1 498 0300
Mob: +353 86 609 0221

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of titanium minerals. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 6% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
