Kenmare Resources: Board Update

Kenmare Resources plc

("Kenmare" or "the Company" or "the Group")

30 January 2026

Board update - Listing Rule 6.4.6

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE: KMR, ISE: KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique, is pleased to announce the following changes to its Committee composition/Board roles:

On 31 January 2026,

Clever Fonseca will cease to be a member of the Audit & Risk Committee and will become a member of the Nomination Committee; and

Katia Ray will become a member of the Audit & Risk Committee.

These changes are in addition to those announced by the Company on 29 October 2025.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of titanium minerals. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 6% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.