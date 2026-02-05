Kenmare Resources: Analyst and investor visit to Moma Mine

Kenmare Resources plc

("Kenmare" or the "Company" or "the Group")

Analyst and investor visit to Moma Mine

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique, is hosting a site visit for analysts and investors at Moma on 5-6 February 2026.

During these two days, the group will visit Moma's mining operations, including the recently upgraded Wet Concentrator Plant A, the Mineral Separation Plant, and Kenmare's dedicated export facilities. The tour will also include some community initiatives supported by the Kenmare Moma Development Association (KMAD), a not-for-profit organisation established by Kenmare in 2004, and an overview of Kenmare's progressive land rehabilitation programme.

The site visit presentation is available for download from the Company's website at https://www.kenmareresources.com/investors/reports-presentations-webcasts/

