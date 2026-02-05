Anzeige
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
WKN: A2ALC1 | ISIN: IE00BDC5DG00
05.02.2026 08:06 Uhr
Kenmare Resources: Analyst and investor visit to Moma Mine

Kenmare Resources plc
("Kenmare" or the "Company" or "the Group")

5 February 2026

Analyst and investor visit to Moma Mine

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique, is hosting a site visit for analysts and investors at Moma on 5-6 February 2026.

During these two days, the group will visit Moma's mining operations, including the recently upgraded Wet Concentrator Plant A, the Mineral Separation Plant, and Kenmare's dedicated export facilities. The tour will also include some community initiatives supported by the Kenmare Moma Development Association (KMAD), a not-for-profit organisation established by Kenmare in 2004, and an overview of Kenmare's progressive land rehabilitation programme.

The site visit presentation is available for download from the Company's website at https://www.kenmareresources.com/investors/reports-presentations-webcasts/

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc
Katharine Sutton / David Weeks
Investor Relations
ir@kenmareresources.com
Tel: +353 1 671 0411
Mob: +353 87 663 0875

Murray (PR advisor)

Paul O'Kane
pokane@murraygroup.ie
Tel: +353 1 498 0300
Mob: +353 86 609 0221

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of titanium minerals. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 6% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.


