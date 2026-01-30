

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has said that he is decertifying all Canada-made aircraft and threatened to impose 50 percent tariff on those planes unless Canada certify the sale of U.S. Gulfstream products.



'Based on the fact that Canada has wrongfully, illegally and steadfastly refused to certify the Gulfstream 500, 600, 700 and 800 Jets, one of the greatest, most technologically advanced airplanes ever made, we are hereby decertifying their Bombardier Global Expresses, and all Aircraft made in Canada, until such time as Gulfstream, a Great American Company, is fully certified,' Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday.



'Canada is effectively prohibiting the sale of Gulfstream products in Canada through this very same certification process. If, for any reason, this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50% Tariff on any and all Aircraft sold into the United States of America,' he added.



It is not clear if the U.S. President has the legal authority to de-certify.



The Federal Aviation Administration is the federal authority with the power to certify aircraft to operate in U.S. airspace.



The Global Express is a business jet from Bombardier.



The Quebec-based aircraft manufacturer reportedly said that it is in contact with the Trump administration about Trump's remarks.



This is the latest episode in the ongoing trade war between the North American neighbors in Trump's second term.



Last week, Trump had threatened to impose a 100 percent import tariff on Canada if it signs a trade agreement with China.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News