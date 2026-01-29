Anzeige
WKN: A3ELRR | ISIN: US8299331004 | Ticker-Symbol: 3HY
Tradegate
30.01.26 | 11:55
16,700 Euro
-0,60 % -0,100
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,65016,80012:42
16,65016,80012:30
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 22:30 Uhr
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.: SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of common stock. This regular quarterly dividend is payable in cash on February 27, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 11, 2026.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 170 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Source: SiriusXM

Investor contacts:
 [email protected]

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
