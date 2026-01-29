Primis Financial Corp. Reports Earnings per Share for the Fourth Quarter of 2025

Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) ("Primis" or the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Primis Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income available to common shareholders of $30 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to a net loss available to common shareholders of $23 million, or a loss of $0.94 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $61 million, or $2.49 per diluted share, compared to a net loss available to common shareholders of $16 million, or a loss of $0.66 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024.

2025 Accomplishments

The Company's fundamentals showed significant improvement through the course of 2025 which we believe positions us for robust full-year profitability in 2026. Significant areas of improvement year-over-year are detailed in the chart below:



As of or for the Three Months

Ended





($ in millions except per share) 12/31/2025

12/31/2024

Var.















Total Assets $4,047

$3,690

10 % Gross Loans HFI 3,284

2,887

14

Total Deposits 3,396

3,171

7















Average Earning Assets $3.737

$3,577

5 % Noninterest Bearing Deposits ("NIB") 554

439

26

NIB / Total Deposits 16.3 % 14.4 % 190 bps













TCE / TA 8.33 % 7.16 % 117 bps Tangible Book Value per Share $13.34

$10.42

28 %













Net Interest Income $30,852

$26,077

18 % Net Interest Margin 3.28

2.90

38 bps













Retail Mortgage Volume $378

$205

84 %

Commenting on the results, Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We spent 2025 harvesting some of the embedded gains on our balance sheet and used those gains to reposition the Company for 2026 and beyond. We rebuilt capital levels and tangible book value and eliminated the noise and excess exposure to the consumer loan portfolio. But the year was more about offense than defense, which is reflected in a substantial increase in earning assets and the portion funded with non-interest bearing demand deposits. The core bank along with all of our divisions had the best year in the last decade and are prepared to continue that momentum into 2026."

Division Updates

2025 saw strong results from the Company's focus on its core Bank and lines of business that drive premium operating results. The fourth quarter of 2025 demonstrated progress in key areas that are expected to drive profitability in 2026. The following discussion highlights recent progress for each of these strategies:

Core Community Bank

The core Bank's 24 banking offices in Virginia and Maryland represent almost two-thirds of the Company's total balance sheet. Management believes the core Bank drives significant value for the Company with a stable deposit base and strong core profitability:

The core Bank has low concentrations of investor CRE (26% of total loans and only 200% of regulatory capital)

A robust pipeline of mostly new customers to the Bank with yields that are incremental to the Bank's margin

Cost of deposits of 1.59% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 2.06% in the same quarter in 2024.

Zero brokered deposits and low utilization of FHLB borrowings.

A proprietary banking app for commercial depositors that drives new sales independent of lending efforts in and around the Company's footprint.

Approximately 23% of the core Bank's deposit base are noninterest bearing deposits, supported with what management believes is the region's best and most unique technology including the Bank's proprietary V1BE service, which directly supports more than $200 million of mostly commercial clients in the Bank's footprint. Approximately $30 million of checking accounts are associated with customers that use V1BE every week. The Company is frequently approached by other community banks looking to use this technology with their own customers. Primis is currently implementing enhancements to make V1BE easier to license to other banks and expects to have its first customer onboard in 2026.

Primis Mortgage

Primis Mortgage had closed mortgage volume of $378 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 84% compared to the same quarter in 2024. Construction-to-permanent loan volume was $32 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 versus $2 million in the same period in 2024. Pre-tax earnings related to mortgage were approximately $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, up substantially from a loss of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Mortgage Warehouse

Mortgage warehouse lending activity was significant in 2025 following the expansion of the team in the fall of 2024. Outstanding loan balances at December 31, 2025 were $318 million, up 398% from $64 million at December 31, 2024. Average loan balances were $300 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 43% from $210 million in the third quarter of 2025 and up 812% from $33 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Mortgage warehouse also funded on average approximately 14% of its balance sheet with associated customer noninterest bearing deposit balances during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Panacea Financial

Panacea's growth remained strong through the fourth quarter of 2025 with loans outstanding of $544 million, up 25% compared to the end of 2024 and after a $54 million loan sale in December 2025. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, Panacea customer deposits totaled $128 million, up 39% from December 31, 2024. Panacea continues to be the platform of choice for healthcare bankers with additional recruiting success in the fourth quarter of 2025. Flow loan sales will begin in the first quarter of 2026 on the heels of the fourth quarter 2025 loan sale allowing for continued high growth rates without straining the Company's balance sheet. Panacea is the number one ranked "Bank for doctors" on Google and banks over 7,500 professionals and practices nationwide.

Digital Platform

Funding for the national strategies is provided exclusively by the Bank's digital platform powered by what the Bank believes is one of the safest and most functional deposit accounts in the nation. Because of the scalability of the platform, there is significantly less pressure on the core Bank to provide this funding and risk the profitable, decades old relationships with core customers.

The platform ended the fourth quarter of 2025 with approximately $1.0 billion of deposits with a cost of deposits of 3.79% in the month of December 2025, compared to $1.0 billion at December 31, 2024 with a cost of 4.72%. The platform also successfully grew business accounts in 2025 with small business balances reaching $16 million at December 31, 2025, up substantially from $2 million at December 31, 2024. Over 1,200 of our digital accounts have come from referrals from another customer and approximately 82% of our consumer accounts have been with the Bank for over two years.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $31 million, up 18% versus $26 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. As noted above, the Company's net interest margin improved to 3.28% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 2.90% in the same quarter of 2024 with the expansion driven by robust earning asset growth funded at attractive incremental margins.

Yield on earnings assets in the fourth quarter of 2025 declined one basis point and five basis points versus the third quarter of 2025 and fourth quarter of 2024, respectively. Yield on investments increased 33 basis points year-over-year largely due to the previously announced portfolio restructuring and offsetting declines in yield on loans and yield on other earning assets driven by recent rate cuts.

Cost of deposits in the Bank have benefitted from the focus on growing noninterest bearing deposit balances as well as the core Bank's management of interest expense. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company reported cost of interest-bearing deposits of 2.66% compared to 3.25% in the same quarter in 2024. Cost of funds was 2.52% in the fourth quarter of 2025, down 45 basis points from 2.97% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The portfolio restructuring described above occurred in the middle of December 2025 and the Company intends to redeem $27 million of subordinated debt on January 31, 2026. If both balance sheet changes had been in place for all of the fourth quarter of 2025, net interest margin would have been higher by 11 basis points.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $50 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 versus $13 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 with a substantial portion of the increase driven by a $51 million gain from the Company's previously announced sale leaseback transaction offset by a $15 million loss on investment portfolio restructuring. The fourth quarter of 2024 also benefited from a $5 million gain from the sale of the Life Premium Finance division. Excluding these items, noninterest income was $14 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 versus $8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Mortgage related income grew 100% to $10 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $5 million in the same quarter in 2024. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 also included a $1.5 million gain from the sale of Panacea loans that had been moved to held-for-sale in the third quarter of 2025. As previously disclosed, the Company is currently in the process of restructuring its bank-owned life insurance portfolio which is anticipated to improve noninterest income by approximately $1.2 million annually beginning late in the second quarter of 2026.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $42 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $38 million for the same quarter of 2024. The following table reflects the core operating expense burden at the Company, net of mortgage related and Panacea division impacts.

($ in thousands) 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24











Reported Noninterest Expense $42,164 $32,313 $31,942 $32,516 $37,841 PFH Consolidated Expenses - - - (4,754) (3,641) Noninterest Expense Excl. PFH $42,164 $32,313 31,942 27,762 34,200











Nonrecurring (1,126) - (232) (1,144) (3,686) Primis Mortgage Expenses (10,048) (8,214) (8,514) (5,569) (6,354) Panacea Net Expense (2,614) (2,100) (370) 384 115 Consumer Program Servicing Fee (391) (439) (518) (622) (681) Reserve for Unfunded Commitment 127 19 (18) (13) 6 Total Adjustments (14,052) (10,734) (9,652) (6,964) (10,600)











Core Operating Expense Burden $28,112 $21,579 $22,290 $20,798 $23,600

Core operating expense burden, as defined above, was $28 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 versus $24 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. As described further below, certain items impacted the fourth quarter of 2025 that management does not consider part of run rate expenses. Adjusting for these expense, core operating expense burden would have been approximately $22 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, in line with core operating expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 after adjusting for certain items disclosed at that time.

A portion of the increased reported noninterest expense was due to the mortgage company driven by its growth in production and revenues. Nonrecurring expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were driven by transaction costs related to the Company's previously announced sale leaseback transaction. Of the remaining increase in expense, the largest portion was approximately $4 million related to higher compensation expense in the fourth quarter of 2025 tied to the substantial improvement in operating results to finish the year and the majority of which was in the form of restricted stock expense. Expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 also include $1.1 million in legal fees associated with a mortgage recruiting lawsuit that management expects to normalize in the first half of 2026. The fourth quarter of 2025 included $0.3 million of data processing expense related to the finalization of the Company's contract renewal in the quarter. Lastly, lease expense increased $0.4 million due to a partial month of the sale leaseback transaction that was completed in early December 2025 with quarterly lease expense related to the transaction of approximately $1.5 million going forward.

These expenses, with the exception of lease expense, are not expected to add to core operating expense in 2026. Including increased lease expense, management believes quarterly core operating expense burden of $23 to $24 million in 2026 is achievable and will drive substantial operating leverage.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Loans held for investment increased to $3.3 billion at December 31, 2025 compared to $3.2 billion at September 30, 2025 and $2.9 billion at December 31, 2024. Important drivers in these levels are seen below:

Core Bank loans totaled $2.1 billion at December 31, 2025 compared to $2.2 billion at December 31, 2024.

Panacea Financial loans grew $111 million through the end of 2025, or 25% compared to the end of 2024, to $544 million, net of a $54 million loan sale in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Mortgage warehouse outstandings increased significantly to $318 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to only $64 million at the same time in 2024. Approved lines ended 2025 at $1.2 billion across 125 customers.

Loan balances associated with the consumer loan program declined to $90 million at December 31, 2025, net of fair value discounts, compared to $148 million at December 31, 2024. Importantly, loans in promotional periods with full deferral were only $2 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $39 million or 23% of total consumer program loans as of December 31, 2024.

Nonperforming assets, excluding portions guaranteed by the SBA, were 2.03% of total assets at December 31, 2025 compared to 2.07% of total assets at September 30, 2025. Substandard and nonaccrual loans were essentially flat linked-quarter.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses of $33 million for the fourth quarter in 2024. Approximately $0.6 million of the fourth quarter 2025 provision was related to growth in the loan portfolio with another $0.6 million related to the Consumer Program portfolio. Lastly, changes in impairment amounts for individually evaluated loans contributed $1 million to the provision in the fourth quarter of 2025. Core net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 5 basis points, flat with the same period a year ago.

As a percentage of loans held for investment, the allowance for credit losses was 1.40% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 1.86% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Total allowance and discounts on the consumer loan program portfolio totaled $8.1 million at December 31, 2025, which represents 8.4% of gross principal balance and 453% of loans more than one period delinquent as of that date.

Deposits and Funding

Total deposits at December 31, 2025 were $3.3 billion, up $0.1 billion when compared to the same period in 2024. Noninterest bearing demand deposits were $554 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of 26% compared to balances at December 31, 2024. The Company had FHLB advances totaling $25 million outstanding at December 31, 2025 down from $85 million at September 30, 2025 and versus no advances at December 31, 2024.

Shareholders' Equity

Tangible book value per common share(1) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 was $13.34, an increase of $2.92 or 28% from levels reported at December 31, 2024. Tangible common equity(1) ended the fourth quarter of 2025 at $329 million, or 8.33% of tangible assets(1).

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on February 27, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 13, 2026. This is Primis' fifty-seventh consecutive quarterly dividend.

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of December 31, 2025, Primis had $4.0 billion in total assets, $3.2 billion in total loans held for investment and $3.3 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through twenty-four full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and provides services to customers through certain online and mobile applications.

Primis Financial Corp.















Financial Highlights (unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For Three Months Ended:

For Twelve Months Ended:





















Selected Performance Ratios: 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024

4Q 2025 4Q 2024 Return on average assets 2.94 % 0.70 % 0.26 % 2.52 % (2.43 %)

1.61 % (0.42 %) Operating return on average assets(1) 0.23 % 0.70 % (0.34 %) 0.40 % (2.51 %)

0.25 % (0.39 %) Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets 3.84 % 0.89 % 1.20 % 3.32 % 0.44 %

2.32 % 0.76 % Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets(1) 0.39 % 0.89 % 0.44 % 0.71 % 0.33 %

0.61 % 0.80 % Return on average common equity 29.46 % 7.13 % 2.57 % 26.66 % (24.28 %)

16.35 % (4.34 %) Operating return on average common equity(1) 2.36 % 7.13 % (3.40 %) 4.21 % (25.13 %)

2.54 % (3.97 %) Operating return on average tangible common equity(1) 3.07 % 9.45 % (4.51 %) 5.78 % (33.33 %)

3.38 % (5.32 %) Cost of funds

2.52 % 2.62 % 2.67 % 2.67 % 2.97 %

2.62 % 3.09 % Net interest margin 3.28 % 3.18 % 2.86 % 3.15 % 2.90 %

3.12 % 2.86 % Core net interest margin(1) 3.29 % 3.15 % 3.12 % 3.13 % 2.91 %

3.17 % 2.93 % Gross loans to deposits 96.70 % 95.92 % 93.65 % 96.04 % 91.06 %

96.70 % 91.06 % Efficiency ratio

52.14 % 78.81 % 73.92 % 55.39 % 96.41 %

62.09 % 85.26 % Operating efficiency ratio(1) 91.05 % 78.81 % 88.67 % 91.97 % 98.92 %

87.48 % 83.51 %





















Per Common Share Data:















Earnings per common share - Basic $ 1.20 $ 0.28 $ 0.10 $ 0.92 $ (0.94)

$ 2.49 $ (0.66) Operating earnings per common share - Basic(1) $ 0.10 $ 0.28 $ (0.13) $ 0.14 $ (0.98)

$ 0.39 $ (0.60) Earnings per common share - Diluted $ 1.20 $ 0.28 $ 0.10 $ 0.92 $ (0.94)

$ 2.49 $ (0.66) Operating earnings per common share - Diluted(1) $ 0.10 $ 0.28 $ (0.13) $ 0.14 $ (0.98)

$ 0.39 $ (0.60) Book value per common share $ 17.12 $ 15.51 $ 15.27 $ 15.19 $ 14.23

$ 17.12 $ 14.23 Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 13.34 $ 11.71 $ 11.48 $ 11.40 $ 10.42

$ 13.34 $ 10.42 Cash dividend per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10

$ 0.40 $ 0.40 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 24,634,544 24,632,202 24,701,319 24,706,593 24,701,260

24,668,367 24,688,006 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 24,654,037 24,643,889 24,714,229 24,722,734 24,701,260

24,683,425 24,688,006 Shares outstanding at end of period 24,695,385 24,644,385 24,643,185 24,722,734 24,722,734

24,695,385 24,722,734





















Asset Quality Ratios:















Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets, excluding SBA guarantees 2.03 % 2.07 % 1.90 % 0.28 % 0.29 %

2.03 % 0.29 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)

0.16 % 0.14 % 0.80 % 1.47 % 3.83 %

0.65 % 1.48 % Core net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)(1) 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.15 % 0.06 % 0.05 %

0.07 % 0.05 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.40 % 1.40 % 1.47 % 1.45 % 1.86 %

1.40 % 1.86 %





















Capital Ratios:

















Common equity to assets 10.45 % 9.66 % 9.72 % 10.16 % 9.53 %





Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 8.33 % 7.48 % 7.49 % 7.82 % 7.16 %





Leverage ratio(2)

8.79 % 8.32 % 8.34 % 8.71 % 7.76 %





Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) 9.53 % 8.62 % 8.92 % 9.35 % 8.74 %





Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(2) 9.81 % 8.91 % 9.22 % 9.66 % 9.05 %





Total risk-based capital ratio(2) 12.60 % 12.02 % 12.43 % 12.96 % 12.53 %



























(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.















(2) Ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C.















Primis Financial Corp.









(Dollars in thousands) For Three Months Ended:















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 143,607 $ 63,881 $ 94,074 $ 57,044 $ 64,505 Investment securities-available for sale 171,377 234,660 242,073 241,638 235,903 Investment securities-held to maturity 6,981 8,550 8,850 9,153 9,448 Loans held for sale 166,066 202,372 126,869 74,439 247,108 Loans receivable, net of deferred fees 3,283,683 3,200,234 3,130,521 3,043,348 2,887,447 Allowance for credit losses (45,883) (44,766) (45,985) (44,021) (53,724)

Net loans

3,237,800 3,155,468 3,084,536 2,999,327 2,833,723 Stock in Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank 14,185 17,035 12,998 12,983 13,037 Bank premises and equipment, net 6,070 19,380 19,642 19,210 19,432 Operating lease right-of-use assets 65,596 9,427 9,927 10,352 10,279 Goodwill and other intangible assets 93,495 93,502 93,508 93,804 94,124 Assets held for sale, net 776 775 2,181 2,420 5,497 Bank-owned life insurance 68,969 68,504 68,048 67,609 67,184 Deferred tax assets, net 14,683 17,328 19,466 21,399 26,466 Consumer Program derivative asset 159 409 1,177 1,597 4,511 Investment in Panacea Financial Holdings, Inc. common stock 6,899 6,880 6,586 21,277 - Other assets

50,725 56,678 81,791 65,058 58,898

Total assets $ 4,047,388 $ 3,954,849 $ 3,871,726 $ 3,697,310 $ 3,690,115















Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Demand deposits

$ 554,442 $ 489,728 $ 477,705 $ 455,768 $ 438,917 NOW accounts

862,735 831,709 858,624 819,606 817,715 Money market accounts 740,886 737,634 744,321 785,552 798,506 Savings accounts

922,337 958,416 935,527 777,736 775,719 Time deposits

315,185 318,865 326,496 330,210 340,178 Total deposits

3,395,585 3,336,352 3,342,673 3,168,872 3,171,035 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - short term 3,552 3,954 4,370 4,019 3,918 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 25,000 85,000 - - - Secured borrowings 14,773 15,403 16,449 16,729 17,195 Subordinated debt and notes 96,162 96,091 96,020 95,949 95,878 Operating lease liabilities 61,340 10,682 11,195 11,639 11,566 Other liabilities

28,080 25,214 24,604 24,539 25,541

Total liabilities 3,624,492 3,572,696 3,495,311 3,321,747 3,325,133 Total Primis common stockholders' equity 422,896 382,153 376,415 375,563 351,756 Noncontrolling interest - - - - 13,226

Total stockholders' equity 422,896 382,153 376,415 375,563 364,982

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,047,388 $ 3,954,849 $ 3,871,726 $ 3,697,310 $ 3,690,115















Tangible common equity(1) $ 329,401 $ 288,651 $ 282,907 $ 281,759 $ 257,632

Primis Financial Corp.















(Dollars in thousands) For Three Months Ended:

For Twelve Months Ended:





















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited) 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024

4Q 2025 4Q 2024 Interest and dividend income $ 53,326 $ 51,766 $ 47,627 $ 47,723 $ 51,338

$ 200,442 $ 210,969 Interest expense

22,474 22,734 22,447 21,359 25,261

89,014 106,747

Net interest income 30,852 29,032 25,180 26,364 26,077

111,428 104,222 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,439 (49) 8,303 1,596 33,483

12,289 50,621

Net interest income (loss) after provision for credit losses 28,413 29,081 16,877 24,768 (7,406)

99,139 53,601 Account maintenance and deposit service fees 1,292 1,358 1,675 1,339 1,276

5,664 5,784 Income from bank-owned life insurance 466 456 438 425 434

1,785 2,410 Mortgage banking income 9,992 8,887 7,893 5,615 5,140

32,387 23,919 Gain (loss) on sale of loans 1,470 249 210 - (4)

1,929 303 Gains on Panacea Financial Holdings investment 20 294 7,450 24,578 -

32,342 - Gain on sale of Life Premium Finance portfolio, net of broker fees - - - - 4,723

- 4,723 Consumer Program derivative 775 264 593 (292) 928

1,340 4,320 Gain on sale-leaseback 50,573 - - - -

50,573 - Loss on sales of investment securities (14,777) - - - -

(14,777) - Gain (loss) on other investments 33 381 (308) 53 15

159 408 Other

172 80 79 617 663

948 1,273

Noninterest income 50,016 11,969 18,030 32,335 13,175

112,350 43,140 Employee compensation and benefits 25,535 18,523 17,060 17,941 18,028

79,059 66,615 Occupancy and equipment expenses 4,459 3,481 3,127 3,285 3,466

14,352 12,742 Amortization of intangible assets - - 289 313 313

602 1,265 Virginia franchise tax expense 577 576 577 577 631

2,307 2,525 FDIC Insurance assessment 918 999 1,021 793 805

3,731 2,549 Data processing expense 2,421 2,369 3,037 2,849 3,434

10,676 10,564 Marketing expense 472 450 720 514 499

2,156 1,906 Telecommunication and communication expense 352 309 324 287 295

1,272 1,312 Professional fees

3,730 2,509 2,413 2,225 3,129

10,877 10,384 Miscellaneous lending expenses 634 231 900 834 1,446

2,599 3,280 Loss (gain) on bank premises and equipment - 80 5 106 13

191 (463) Other expenses

3,066 2,786 2,469 2,792 5,782

11,113 12,965

Noninterest expense 42,164 32,313 31,942 32,516 37,841

138,935 125,644 Income (loss) before income taxes 36,265 8,737 2,965 24,587 (32,072)

72,554 (28,903) Income tax expense (benefit) 6,725 1,907 528 5,553 (5,917)

14,713 (4,238)

Net Income (loss) 29,540 6,830 2,437 19,034 (26,155)

57,841 (24,665)

Noncontrolling interest - - - 3,602 2,820

3,602 8,460

Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders $ 29,540 $ 6,830 $ 2,437 $ 22,636 $ (23,335)

$ 61,443 $ (16,205)





















(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.

















Primis Financial Corp.









(Dollars in thousands) For Three Months Ended:















Loan Portfolio Composition 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 Loans held for sale $ 166,066 $ 202,372 $ 126,869 $ 74,439 $ 247,108 Loans secured by real estate:











Commercial real estate - owner occupied 510,088 495,739 480,981 477,233 475,898

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 567,092 592,480 590,848 600,872 610,482

Secured by farmland 3,407 3,642 3,696 3,742 3,711

Construction and land development 131,757 102,227 106,443 104,301 101,243

Residential 1-4 family 576,866 564,087 571,206 576,837 588,859

Multi-family residential 140,261 137,804 157,097 157,443 158,426

Home equity lines of credit 61,738 62,458 62,103 60,321 62,954

Total real estate loans 1,991,209 1,958,437 1,972,374 1,980,749 2,001,573















Commercial loans 970,492 915,158 811,458 698,097 608,595 Paycheck Protection Program loans 1,719 1,723 1,729 1,738 1,927 Consumer loans

315,407 319,977 339,936 357,652 270,063

Total Non-PCD loans 3,278,827 3,195,295 3,125,497 3,038,236 2,882,158 PCD loans

4,856 4,939 5,024 5,112 5,289 Total loans receivable, net of deferred fees $ 3,283,683 $ 3,200,234 $ 3,130,521 $ 3,043,348 $ 2,887,447















Loans by Risk Grade:









Pass Grade 1 - Highest Quality 87 666 667 880 872 Pass Grade 2 - Good Quality 178,999 168,177 170,560 175,379 175,659 Pass Grade 3 - Satisfactory Quality 1,882,934 1,842,958 1,737,153 1,643,957 1,567,228 Pass Grade 4 - Pass 1,026,499 1,034,035 1,050,397 1,124,901 1,041,947 Pass Grade 5 - Special Mention 48,683 7,004 31,902 28,498 30,111 Grade 6 - Substandard 138,932 139,847 139,842 69,733 71,630 Grade 7 - Doubtful 7,549 7,547 - - - Grade 8 - Loss

- - - - - Total loans

$ 3,283,683 $ 3,200,234 $ 3,130,521 $ 3,043,348 $ 2,887,447































(Dollars in thousands) For Three Months Ended:















Asset Quality Information 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 Allowance for Credit Losses:



Balance at beginning of period $ (44,766) $ (45,985) $ (44,021) $ (53,724) $ (51,132) Recovery of (provision for) credit losses (2,439) 49 (8,303) (1,596) (33,483) Net charge-offs

1,322 1,170 6,339 11,299 30,891 Ending balance

$ (45,883) $ (44,766) $ (45,985) $ (44,021) $ (53,724)















Reserve for Unfunded Commitments:



Balance at beginning of period $ (1,133) $ (1,152) $ (1,134) $ (1,121) $ (1,127) Recovery of (provision for) unfunded loan commitment reserve 127 19 (18) (13) 6 Total Reserve for Unfunded Commitments $ (1,006) $ (1,133) $ (1,152) $ (1,134) $ (1,121)































Non-Performing Assets: 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 Nonaccrual loans

$ 84,823 $ 84,973 $ 53,059 $ 12,956 $ 15,026 Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more 1,713 1,713 25,188 1,713 1,713 Total non-performing assets $ 86,536 $ 86,686 $ 78,247 $ 14,669 $ 16,739 SBA guaranteed portion of non-performing loans $ 4,482 $ 4,682 $ 4,750 $ 4,307 $ 5,921

Primis Financial Corp.















(Dollars in thousands) For Three Months Ended:

For Twelve Months Ended:





















Average Balance Sheet 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024

4Q 2025 4Q 2024 Assets

















Loans held for sale $ 162,854 $ 130,061 $ 108,693 $ 170,509 $ 100,243

$ 142,973 $ 85,485 Loans, net of deferred fees 3,238,184 3,143,155 3,074,993 2,897,481 3,127,249

3,089,537 3,231,206 Investment securities 220,343 247,008 249,485 245,216 253,120

240,463 245,323 Other earning assets 115,908 101,278 98,369 86,479 96,697

100,591 82,757 Total earning assets 3,737,289 3,621,502 3,531,540 3,399,685 3,577,309

3,573,564 3,644,771 Other assets

244,183 232,636 272,910 241,912 237,704

245,381 242,544 Total assets

$ 3,981,472 $ 3,854,138 $ 3,804,450 $ 3,641,597 $ 3,815,013

$ 3,818,945 $ 3,887,315





















Liabilities and equity















Demand deposits

$ 498,681 $ 481,697 $ 467,493 $ 446,404 $ 437,388

$ 473,734 $ 441,520 Interest-bearing liabilities:















NOW and other demand accounts 837,231 834,839 821,893 805,522 787,884

824,985 772,099 Money market accounts 740,915 756,361 759,107 788,067 819,803

760,971 829,331 Savings accounts

934,092 922,048 882,227 754,304 767,342

873,794 825,129 Time deposits

315,943 324,614 329,300 335,702 404,682

326,331 421,058 Total Deposits

3,326,862 3,319,559 3,260,020 3,129,999 3,217,099

3,259,815 3,289,137 Borrowings

205,767 117,697 117,701 116,955 160,886

139,714 169,912 Total Funding

3,532,629 3,437,256 3,377,721 3,246,954 3,377,985

3,399,529 3,459,049 Other Liabilities

50,978 36,720 36,649 38,280 39,566

40,681 36,422 Total liabilites

3,583,607 3,473,976 3,414,370 3,285,234 3,417,551

3,440,210 3,495,471 Primis common stockholders' equity 397,865 380,162 380,080 344,381 382,370

375,740 373,613 Noncontrolling interest - - - 11,982 15,092

2,996 18,231 Total stockholders' equity 397,865 380,162 380,080 356,363 397,462

378,735 391,844 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,981,472 $ 3,854,138 $ 3,794,450 $ 3,641,597 $ 3,815,013

$ 3,818,945 $ 3,887,315











































Net Interest Income















Loans held for sale $ 2,511 $ 2,085 $ 1,754 $ 2,564 $ 1,553

$ 7,406 $ 5,571 Loans



47,856 46,772 42,963 42,400 46,831

181,499 194,369 Investment securities 1,841 1,894 1,928 1,906 1,894

7,569 7,213 Other earning assets 1,118 1,015 982 853 1,060

3,968 3,816 Total Earning Assets Income 53,326 51,766 47,627 47,723 51,338

200,442 210,969





















Non-interest bearing DDA - - - - -

- - NOW and other interest-bearing demand accounts 4,124 4,549 4,603 4,515 4,771

17,794 18,695 Money market accounts 4,615 5,229 5,271 5,420 6,190

20,534 26,923 Savings accounts

7,599 8,070 7,793 6,418 7,587

29,880 33,462 Time deposits

2,639 2,723 2,830 3,039 4,127

11,229 16,582 Total Deposit Costs 18,977 20,571 20,497 19,392 22,675

79,437 95,662





















Borrowings

3,497 2,163 1,950 1,967 2,586

9,577 11,085 Total Funding Costs 22,474 22,734 22,447 21,359 25,261

89,014 106,747





















Net Interest Income $ 30,852 $ 29,032 $ 25,180 $ 26,364 $ 26,077

$ 111,428 $ 104,222











































Net Interest Margin















Loans held for sale 6.12 % 6.36 % 6.47 % 6.10 % 6.16 %

5.18 % 6.52 % Loans



5.86 % 5.90 % 5.60 % 5.93 % 5.96 %

5.87 % 6.02 % Investments

3.31 % 3.04 % 3.10 % 3.15 % 2.98 %

3.15 % 2.94 % Other Earning Assets 3.83 % 3.98 % 4.00 % 4.00 % 4.36 %

3.94 % 4.61 % Total Earning Assets 5.66 % 5.67 % 5.41 % 5.69 % 5.71 %

5.61 % 5.79 %





















NOW



1.95 % 2.16 % 2.25 % 2.27 % 2.41 %

2.16 % 2.42 % MMDA

2.47 % 2.74 % 2.79 % 2.79 % 3.00 %

2.70 % 3.25 % Savings

3.23 % 3.47 % 3.54 % 3.45 % 3.93 %

3.42 % 4.06 % CDs



3.31 % 3.33 % 3.45 % 3.67 % 4.06 %

3.44 % 3.94 % Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits 2.66 % 2.88 % 2.94 % 2.93 % 3.25 %

2.85 % 3.36 % Cost of Deposits 2.26 % 2.46 % 2.52 % 2.52 % 2.80 %

2.44 % 2.91 %





















Other Funding

6.74 % 7.29 % 6.65 % 6.82 % 6.39 %

6.85 % 6.52 % Total Cost of Funds 2.52 % 2.62 % 2.67 % 2.67 % 2.97 %

2.62 % 3.09 %





















Net Interest Margin 3.28 % 3.18 % 2.86 % 3.15 % 2.90 %

3.12 % 2.86 % Net Interest Spread 2.72 % 2.62 % 2.32 % 2.60 % 2.30 %

2.57 % 2.25 %

Primis Financial Corp.















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For Three Months Ended:

For Twelve Months Ended:





















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items: 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024

4Q 2025 4Q 2024 Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders $ 29,540 $ 6,830 $ 2,437 $ 22,636 $ (23,335)

$ 61,443 $ (16,205) Non-GAAP adjustments to Net Income:

















Loss on sale of investment securities 14,777 - - - -

14,777 -

Branch Consolidation / Other restructuring - - - 144 -

144 -

Professional fee expense related to accounting matters and LPF sale - - 232 893 1,782

1,125 5,025

Gain on sale-leaseback (50,573) - - - -

(50,573) -

Transaction costs related to sale-leaseback 1,126 - - - -

1,126 -

Gains on Panacea Financial Holdings investment - - (7,450) (24,578) -

(32,028) -

Loss (Gains) on sale of closed bank branch buildings - - - 107 -

107 (476)

Gain on sale of Life Premium Finance portfolio, net of broker fees - - - - (4,723)

- (4,723)

Consumer program fraud losses - - - - 1,904

- 1,904

Income tax effect 7,489 - 1,559 4,370 224

13,418 (374) Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders adjusted for nonrecurring

income and expenses $ 2,359 $ 6,830 $ (3,222) $ 3,572 $ (24,148)

$ 9,539 $ (14,849)





















Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders $ 29,540 $ 6,830 $ 2,437 $ 22,636 $ (23,335)

$ 61,443 $ (16,205)

Income tax expense (benefit) 6,725 1,907 528 5,553 (5,917)

14,713 (4,238)

Provision (benefit) for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense/benefit) 2,312 (68) 8,321 1,609 33,477

12,174 50,163 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings $ 38,577 $ 8,669 $ 11,286 $ 29,798 $ 4,225

$ 88,330 $ 29,720

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses (34,670) - (7,218) (23,434) (1,037)

(65,322) 1,730 Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings $ 3,907 $ 8,669 $ 4,068 $ 6,364 $ 3,188

$ 23,008 $ 31,450





















Return on average assets 2.94 % 0.70 % 0.26 % 2.52 % (2.43 %)

1.61 % (0.42 %)

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses (2.71 %) 0.00 % (0.60 %) (2.12 %) (0.08 %)

(1.36 %) 0.03 % Operating return on average assets 0.23 % 0.70 % (0.34 %) 0.40 % (2.51 %)

0.25 % (0.39 %)





















Return on average assets 2.94 % 0.70 % 0.26 % 2.52 % (2.43 %)

1.61 % (0.42 %)

Effect of tax expense 0.67 % 0.20 % 0.06 % 0.62 % (0.62 %)

0.39 % (0.11 %)

Effect of provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense) 0.23 % (0.01 %) 0.88 % 0.18 % 3.49 %

0.32 % 1.29 % Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets 3.84 % 0.89 % 1.20 % 3.32 % 0.44 %

2.32 % 0.76 %

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses (3.45 %) 0.00 % (0.76 %) (2.61 %) (0.11 %)

(1.71 %) 0.04 % Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets 0.39 % 0.89 % 0.44 % 0.71 % 0.33 %

0.61 % 0.80 %





















Return on average common equity 29.46 % 7.13 % 2.57 % 26.66 % (24.28 %)

16.35 % (4.34 %)

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses (27.10 %) 0.00 % (5.97 %) (22.45 %) (0.85 %)

(13.81 %) 0.37 % Operating return on average common equity 2.36 % 7.13 % (3.40 %) 4.21 % (25.13 %)

2.54 % (3.97 %)

Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets 0.71 % 2.32 % (1.11 %) 1.57 % (8.20 %)

0.84 % (1.35 %) Operating return on average tangible common equity 3.07 % 9.45 % (4.51 %) 5.78 % (33.33 %)

3.38 % (5.32 %)





















Efficiency ratio

52.14 % 78.81 % 73.92 % 55.39 % 96.36 %

62.09 % 85.26 %

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 38.91 % 0.00 % 14.75 % 36.58 % 2.54 %

25.39 % (1.75 %) Operating efficiency ratio 91.05 % 78.81 % 88.67 % 91.97 % 98.90 %

87.48 % 83.51 %





















Earnings per common share - Basic $ 1.20 $ 0.28 $ 0.10 $ 0.92 $ (0.94)

$ 2.49 $ (0.66)

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses (1.10) - (0.23) (0.78) (0.04)

(2.10) 0.06 Operating earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.28 $ (0.13) $ 0.14 $ (0.98)

$ 0.39 $ (0.60)





















Earnings per common share - Diluted $ 1.20 $ 0.28 $ 0.10 $ 0.92 $ (0.94)

$ 2.49 $ (0.66)

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses (1.10) - (0.23) (0.78) (0.04)

(2.10) 0.06 Operating earnings per common share - Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.28 $ (0.13) $ 0.14 $ (0.98)

$ 0.39 $ (0.60)





















Book value per common share $ 17.12 $ 15.51 $ 15.27 $ 15.19 $ 14.23

$ 17.12 $ 14.23

Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets (3.78) (3.80) (3.79) (3.79) (3.81)

(3.78) (3.81) Tangible book value per common share $ 13.34 $ 11.71 $ 11.48 $ 11.40 $ 10.42

$ 13.34 $ 10.42





















Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.80 % 1.47 % 3.83 %

0.65 % 1.48 %

Impact of third-party consumer portfolio (0.11 %) (0.11 %) (0.65 %) (1.41 %) (3.78 %)

(0.58 %) (1.43 %) Core net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.15 % 0.06 % 0.05 %

0.07 % 0.05 %





















Total Primis common stockholders' equity $ 422,896 $ 382,153 $ 376,415 $ 375,563 $ 351,756

$ 422,896 $ 351,756

Less goodwill and other intangible assets (93,495) (93,502) (93,508) (93,804) (94,124)

(93,495) (94,124) Tangible common equity $ 329,401 $ 288,651 $ 282,907 $ 281,759 $ 257,632

$ 329,401 $ 257,632





















Common equity to assets 10.45 % 9.66 % 9.72 % 10.16 % 9.53 %

10.45 % 9.53 %

Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets (2.12 %) (2.18 %) (2.23 %) (2.34 %) (2.37 %)

(2.12 %) (2.37 %) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.33 % 7.48 % 7.49 % 7.82 % 7.16 %

8.33 % 7.16 %





















Net interest margin 3.28 % 3.18 % 2.86 % 3.15 % 2.90 %

3.12 % 2.86 %

Effect of adjustment for Consumer Portfolio 0.01 % (0.03 %) 0.26 % (0.02 %) 0.01 %

0.05 % 0.07 % Core net interest margin 3.29 % 3.15 % 3.12 % 3.13 % 2.91 %

3.17 % 2.93 %

SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.