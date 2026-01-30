

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order declaring a national emergency and establishing a process to impose tariffs on goods from countries that sell or otherwise provide oil to Cuba.



The Trump administration says the action is taken 'to protect U.S. national security and foreign policy from the Cuban regime's malign actions and policies.'



The Order imposes a new tariff system that allows the United States to impose additional tariffs on imports from any country that directly or indirectly provides oil to Cuba. It did not specify the new tariff rate.



The Order authorizes the Secretary of State and Secretary of Commerce to take necessary actions, including issuing rules and guidance, to implement the tariff system and related measures.



The White House said President Trump may modify the Order if Cuba or affected countries take significant steps to address the threat or align with U.S. national security and foreign policy objectives.



It accused the communist Cuban regime of aligning with 'numerous hostile countries and malign actors, hosting their military and intelligence capabilities'. It noted that Cuba hosts Russia's largest overseas signals intelligence facility focused on stealing sensitive national security information from the United States.



The White House alleged that Cuba provides safe haven for transnational terrorist groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas, and supports adversaries in the Western Hemisphere, undermining U.S. sanctions and regional stability.



In June last year,Trump had implemented partial travel restrictions on Cuban nationals due to its role as a state sponsor of terrorism, its failure to cooperate or share sufficient law enforcement information with the United States, its refusal to accept back its removable nationals, and its high visa overstay rate.



