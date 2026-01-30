

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The yen fell to a 4-day low of 183.88 against the euro, a 3-day low of 154.39 against the U.S. dollar and a 1-week low of 200.59 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 183.05, 153.08 and 199.83, respectively.



Against the pound and the Australian dollar, the yen edged down to 212.05 and 107.97 from early highs of 211.31 and 107.30, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to 1-week lows of 93.34 and 114.00 from early highs of 92.78 and 113.50, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 187.00 against the euro, 159.00 against the greenback, 201.00 against the franc, 215.00 against the pound, 110.00 against the aussie, 95.00 against the kiwi and 115.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News