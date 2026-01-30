

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Millions of families in the UK will receive 150 Pound energy bill discount for the rest of the decade, as the government announced the continuation of the Warm Home Discount scheme through to 2030-2031.



The extension will see eligible households provided with the rebate on their energy bills every winter for five years.



This follows the government's expansion of the Warm Home Discount last year, adding 2.7 million families to the scheme and bringing the total number of eligible households to around 6 million. This is on top of the average 150 pounds of costs being taken off households' energy bills from April, through measures announced at the Budget.



Hundreds of thousands of Scottish billpayers will also benefit from reforms to the way the Warm Home Discount is administered, with around 345,000 families in Scotland set to receive the 150 pound rebate automatically next winter - an increase of around 250,000.



The onus has for years been on many Scottish households to get in touch with their supplier to apply for the rebate. These changes will simplify the process for the majority of those eligible for the discount in Scotland, bringing the scheme closer into line with that in England and Wales - where most recipients already get the rebate automatically.



A small number of households need to provide extra information to ensure they get the discount this winter. Th Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said that if they have received a letter advising them to call the helpline, they must do so by February 27.



UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said tackling the affordability crisis is the government's number one priority.



The government last week launched the 15 billion pound Warm Homes Plan, the biggest home upgrade plan in British history, to help millions of families cut their energy bills.



