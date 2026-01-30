

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, telecom major Verizon Communications, Inc. (VZ) initiated its adjusted earnings and total wireless service revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, Verizon now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.90 to $4.95 per share, a growth of 4 to 5 percent on total wireless service revenue growth of approximately flat. The Street is looking for earnings of $4.77 for the year.



In Friday's pre-market trading, VZ is trading on the NYSE at $41.42, up $1.60 or 4.03 percent.



