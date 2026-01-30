Anzeige
Freitag, 30.01.2026
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: A2JH43 | ISIN: SE0011090018
Holmen AB: Holmen's year-end report 2025

QuarterFull year
SEKm4-253-254-2420252024
Net sales5 1835 3275 51322 05622 759
EBITDA1 1001 1091 0594 7335 110
Operating profit7397377163 2703 721
Profit after tax5819445582 8792 861
Earnings per share, SEK3.86.13.518.518.0
Operating margin, %1414131516
Book value, forest assets56 71158 73157 84356 71157 843
Cash flow before investments and change in working capital1 3167256653 9013 728
Net financial debt4 9795 4963 3974 9793 397
Debt/equity ratio, %910696
  • Operating profit for 2025 amounted to SEK 3 270 million (2024: 3 721), which corresponds to an operating margin of 15 per cent (16). The decrease in earnings is due to a weak result in Wood Products and lower electricity prices in northern Sweden.
  • Profit for the fourth quarter totalled SEK 739 million (Q3: 737) and was negatively affected by an inventory impairment loss of SEK 160 million. Operating profit in the third quarter was reduced by SEK 150 million by a maintenance shutdown.
  • Profit after tax in 2025 amounted to SEK 2 879 million (2 861), which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 18.5 (18.0).
  • The book value of the Group's forest assets, calculated based on transactions in forest properties, amount-ed to SEK 56 711 million at the end of December, which is 2 per cent lower than at the beginning of the year.
  • In 2025, own shares were bought back for SEK 1 649 million, equal to 2.65 per cent of the total number of shares.
  • The Board of Directors proposes that the ordinary dividend increases from SEK 9 to SEK 9.5 per share.

For further information please contact:
Henrik Sjölund, President and CEO, tel. +46 8 666 21 05
Stefan Loréhn, CFO, tel. +46 8 666 21 22
Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, tel. +46 73 986 51 12

This is information that Holmen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11.45 CET on Friday, 30 January 2026.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
