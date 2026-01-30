Holmen AB: Holmen's year-end report 2025

Quarter Full year SEKm 4-25 3-25 4-24 2025 2024 Net sales 5 183 5 327 5 513 22 056 22 759 EBITDA 1 100 1 109 1 059 4 733 5 110 Operating profit 739 737 716 3 270 3 721 Profit after tax 581 944 558 2 879 2 861 Earnings per share, SEK 3.8 6.1 3.5 18.5 18.0 Operating margin, % 14 14 13 15 16 Book value, forest assets 56 711 58 731 57 843 56 711 57 843 Cash flow before investments and change in working capital 1 316 725 665 3 901 3 728 Net financial debt 4 979 5 496 3 397 4 979 3 397 Debt/equity ratio, % 9 10 6 9 6

Operating profit for 2025 amounted to SEK 3 270 million (2024: 3 721), which corresponds to an operating margin of 15 per cent (16). The decrease in earnings is due to a weak result in Wood Products and lower electricity prices in northern Sweden.

Profit for the fourth quarter totalled SEK 739 million (Q3: 737) and was negatively affected by an inventory impairment loss of SEK 160 million. Operating profit in the third quarter was reduced by SEK 150 million by a maintenance shutdown.

Profit after tax in 2025 amounted to SEK 2 879 million (2 861), which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 18.5 (18.0).

The book value of the Group's forest assets, calculated based on transactions in forest properties, amount-ed to SEK 56 711 million at the end of December, which is 2 per cent lower than at the beginning of the year.

In 2025, own shares were bought back for SEK 1 649 million, equal to 2.65 per cent of the total number of shares.

The Board of Directors proposes that the ordinary dividend increases from SEK 9 to SEK 9.5 per share.

