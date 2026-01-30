

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Holmen AB (HLMMF) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled SEK581 million, or SEK3.8 per share. This compares with SEK558 million, or SEK3.5 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.0% to SEK5.183 billion from SEK5.513 billion last year.



Holmen AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK581 Mln. vs. SEK558 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK3.8 vs. SEK3.5 last year. -Revenue: SEK5.183 Bln vs. SEK5.513 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News