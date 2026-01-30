Transaction welcomes two leading global sports investors and operators David Blitzer's Bolt Ventures and Main Street Advisors into MotoGP ownership landscape alongside IKON Capital

Longtime Formula 1 Team Principal and internationally recognized motorsport executive Guenther Steiner brings industry expertise to Tech3 as team's CEO

Influx of capital, strategic investors, and leading operator to help Tech3 enhance sporting performance, professionalize commercial infrastructure, and build franchise value through brand development, fan engagement, and sponsor activation

High-caliber group of Tech3 investors, combined with Liberty Media's MotoGP acquisition last year, positions MotoGP for breakthrough on global sports stage

Red Bull KTM Tech3 (Tech3), among the most prominent and longest-tenured motorcycle racing teams competing in the MotoGP World Championship, today announced that David Blitzer's Bolt Ventures and Main Street Advisors have partnered with IKON Capital to acquire the team. Behind the ??leadership of Tech3 CEO Guenther Steiner, a longtime Formula 1 Team Principal and internationally recognized motorsport executive, Bolt Ventures, Main Street Advisors, and IKON Capital aim to establish Tech3 as the leading team on the grid and further elevate MotoGP on the global sports stage.

"It's a very exciting time to be entering MotoGP, and it was important to IKON Capital and me to bring together a group of like-minded investors who share a long-term vision for the Tech3 team," said Guenther Steiner, CEO of Red Bull KTM Tech3. "We are joined by a strong group that understands motorsport, brings genuine value-added capabilities, and shares our core values. Just as importantly, we are committed to preserving Tech3's heritage while taking a measured, strategic approach to growth. This is about building on what already works, and I'm looking forward to working together to shape the team's future."

This investment constitutes a significant milestone for Tech3, as Bolt Ventures and Main Street Advisors now join IKON Capital in bringing a wealth of experience and connectivity in business building across sports and media to their investment in the MotoGP team. Their collective entry into the space marks an inflection point for Tech3 and signals that MotoGP is poised for a breakthrough on the global sports stage.

Bolstered by an influx of new capital from two of the leading and best-resourced investors in global sports, Tech3 will be positioned to enhance its sporting performance, further professionalize its commercial infrastructure, and build its franchise value through increased brand development, fan engagement, and sponsor activation.

"First and foremost, we would like to acknowledge the exceptional dedication of Hervé Poncharal, the former owner of Tech3, and thank the entire Tech3 team and MotoGP for the warm welcome we have received as we embark on this next chapter together," said Markus Gloël and Damien (Daimo) O'Donohoe, joint founders of IKON Capital. "We're excited to work alongside an esteemed investor group that brings deep experience growing and developing multiple sports properties. Together, we look forward to building Tech3 into a leading team and helping the championship drive global growth for MotoGP."

David Blitzer the first individual to hold team equity in all five major U.S. men's professional sports leagues (NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB, MLS) brings industry-leading expertise in league governance, media-rights economics, and fan engagement to Bolt Ventures' investment in Tech3. His ability to connect legacy sports assets with modern, lifestyle-driven ventures, combined with Bolt Ventures' noted success investing in emerging sports leagues, youth sports brands, and experiential sports businesses, will prove invaluable as Tech3 seeks to establish itself as the face of MotoGP and the championship seeks to grow to new regions and audiences.

"MotoGP is well positioned to enjoy the type of meteoric rise we've seen with Formula 1, and we're confident our investment in Tech3 is an investment in the future of motorsports," said David Blitzer. "We're looking forward to working alongside Main Street Advisors, IKON Capital, and the other members of this like-minded ownership group to resource Guenther and the Tech3 team with everything it needs to compete with the best of MotoGP and grow on and off the grid."

Main Street Advisors, led by Founder and CEO Paul Wachter, has an impressive track record of advising, investing alongside, and building businesses with influential global athletes, artists, entertainers, entrepreneurs, and institutional investors. The group brings deep expertise in building culture-defining sports, media, experiential, and lifestyle businesses to its Tech3 ownership, combining institutional capital with unique commercial and cultural relationships, strategic insights, and operational support to create franchise value on a global stage.

"MotoGP is one of the most compelling investment opportunities in sports today and we are thrilled to partner with Bolt, IKON and Guenther to help write the next chapter of Tech3 and support the evolution of the broader series," said Paul Wachter, Founder and CEO of Main Street Advisors. "Our platform, which blends investing, business building, and strategic advisory, is uniquely positioned to help accelerate the growth of Tech3 and MotoGP and we can't wait for more people, especially in the U.S., to be introduced to this exciting sport and its rich history."

In addition to Bolt Ventures, Main Street Advisors, and IKON Capital, the Tech3 investor group includes TRAIL SLAM and Pierre Gasly, ALK Capital, Barry English, Tom Stafford, Charles de Carvalho, and Richard Cook. With the high-caliber group of investors behind this acquisition, combined with Formula 1 owners Liberty Media officially taking ownership of the World Championship last year, MotoGP has a unique opportunity to grow its North American and Asian footprint, draw widespread appeal to a sport that has traditionally attracted European fans and motorcycle enthusiasts, and invest in the institutionalization efforts necessary to build the value of the World Championship and its competing teams.

"Having an investor group of this stature acquire a team is a strong endorsement for MotoGP and for the championship's trajectory of global growth," said Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer at MotoGP. "We are excited to welcome the group to the paddock and look forward to working in partnership to bring the championship to new audiences around the world."

About IKON Capital

IKON Capital is an investment platform and advisory business which focuses exclusively on the sports, media and entertainment sectors. The business was founded by Damien O'Donohoe and Markus Gloël who have previously held leadership and advisory roles at a number of leading global rights holders and investment firms including; Sixth Street Partners, Live Nation, KKR and the San Francisco 49ers.

About Bolt Ventures

A respected global sports and entertainment investor, Blitzer is Co-Founder and Co-Managing General Partner of Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment (HBSE) and has more than a decade of expertise owning and operating professional sports teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL), Cleveland Guardians (MLB), Crystal Palace (EPL), Real Salt Lake (MLS), and numerous international soccer clubs. Bolt Ventures is David Blitzer's single-family office focused on investing in the sports, media, and entertainment ecosystem.

About Main Street Advisors

Main Street Advisors, Inc. ("MSA") is an integrated multi-family office and asset management firm based in Santa Monica, California, managing approximately $8.7 billion in assets for a select group of artists, athletes, entertainers, entrepreneurs, and institutional investors.

Founded in 1997, MSA has deep investing, operating, and business-building experience in sports, media, entertainment, and lifestyle. Across MSA and its private equity platform, MSA Acceleration Partners, the firm has invested in and helped build category-defining businesses such as Fenway Sports Group, Beats by Dre, Alpine F1 Team, AC Milan, Complex, Dave's Hot Chicken, IMG Academy, The Rock-It Company, PGA Tour, Breitling, Gin Juice by Dre and Snoop, On Running, and Fulwell Entertainment.

For more information, visit www.mainstreetadvisors.com

About Red Bull KTM Tech3

Founded in 1989 and based in France, Tech3 is one of the most established and respected teams in Grand Prix motorcycle racing. The team competes in both the MotoGP and Moto3 World Championships and has built a strong reputation for technical excellence, competitive performance and rider development, achieving multiple race victories and podium finishes across its history.

Entering a new era under the leadership of IKON Capital and Guenther Steiner in 2026, Tech3 remains committed to preserving its sporting heritage while evolving its long-term vision, strengthening fan engagement and building sustainable growth within the MotoGP paddock.

Find out more here: https://motogp.tech3racing.fr/index.php

About MotoGP

MotoGP is the world's premier motorcycle racing championship, sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM). Established in 1949, it represents the pinnacle of two-wheeled performance, uniting the fastest racing motorcycles, the most accomplished riders, and state-of-the-art engineering on a global stage. With a calendar of 22 Grands Prix spanning multiple continents, MotoGP? delivers an unparalleled blend of elite sport, innovation, and world-class entertainment.

