Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.: Brookfield Renewable Reports Strong 2025 Results and Announces 5% Distribution Increase

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated

BROOKFIELD, News, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN) ("Brookfield Renewable Partners", "BEP") today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

"2025 was a very strong year for our business as we delivered record results and extended our leadership position as the partner of choice to both governments and corporates seeking scale, clean and reliable energy solutions. This year we signed a first-of-its-kind Hydro Framework Agreement with Google to deliver up to 3,000 megawatts of hydro capacity and Westinghouse partnered with the U.S. Government to reinvigorate the nuclear power sector in the U.S. through the delivery of new-build Westinghouse nuclear reactors," said Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable.

He continued, "Driven by the multi-decade trends of reindustrialization and electrification, which have been amplified by ongoing data center development, today's robust energy demand growth requires development of 'any and all' forms of energy. With our differentiated capabilities in critical baseload technologies, combined with our pipeline of low-cost, fast-to-market solar and wind projects, we believe we are exceptionally well positioned to capture this significant opportunity and deliver outsized earnings growth in the years to come."

For the three months ended

December 31 For the twelve months ended

December 31 US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income (Loss) attributable to Unitholders - 410 - (9 - - (19 - - (464 - - per LP unit1 0.54 (0.06 - (0.25 - (0.89 - Funds From Operations (FFO)2 346 304 1,334 1,217 - per Unit2)(3 0.51 0.46 2.01 1.83

Brookfield Renewable reported FFO of $1,334 million or $2.01 per unit for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, up 10% on a per-unit basis year-over-year, benefiting from solid operating performance, growth from development activities, accretive acquisitions and scaling capital recycling. After deducting non-cash depreciation and other expenses, our Net Loss attributable to Unitholders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was $19 million.

Strong Operating Performance

Our diversified global portfolio, underpinned by stable, inflation-linked cash flows, combined with our asset sales, acquisitions, and organic growth helped us deliver strong FFO per-unit growth for the year. We also continued to execute on commercial initiatives securing our cash-flows going forward and enabling us to execute upfinancings that will fund further growth.

Our hydroelectric segment delivered strong FFO of $607 million, up 19% year-over-year on the back of higher revenue from commercial initiatives, stronger generation in Canada and Colombia, and gains on the sale of non-core assets that we executed during the year. We continue to see robust demand for our hydro generation, notably from hyperscalers, who are signing long term contracts to support their increasing power demand. We see significant potential to further partner with these high-quality offtakers to drive our cash flow growth.

Our wind and solar segments generated a combined $648 million of FFO, benefiting from our diversified global operating fleet, development activities and acquisitions of Neoen, Geronimo Power and our investment in a portfolio of contracted, operating offshore wind assets in the U.K. This growth was offset by gains on sale recorded in last year's results, including the sale of Saeta and the partial disposition of Shepherds Flat.

Our distributed energy, storage, and sustainable solutions segments contributed $614 million of FFO, up almost 90% from the prior year driven by growth through development, the acquisition of Neoen, the strong performance of Westinghouse on the back of continued momentum in the nuclear sector and a gain on the sale of our North American distributed generation business.

During the year, we advanced our commercial priorities, securing long-term contracts for over 9,000 megawatts of generation capacity across our operating fleet. We signed our first hydro contracts with hyperscalers reflecting what we see as a growing shift in demand from leading technology companies for clean, dispatchable hydro generation. In total, these and other agreements across our operating fleet enhance cash flow visibility, support delivery of our target returns, and have enabled us to upfinance assets to fund future growth on an accretive basis.

We committed or deployed up to $8.8 billion ($1.9 billion net to Brookfield Renewable) across strategic technologies in our core markets via development and the acquisition of leading platforms and assets. We also advanced and executed strategic partnerships with governments and leading corporates to deliver large-scale, reliable clean energy solutions.

This year, we continued to expand our global renewables footprint through several large-scale transactions, including the successful privatization of Neoen, our largest single investment to date, which established our leadership positions in France, Australia, and the Nordics and significantly enhanced our battery capabilities; the acquisition of Geronimo Power, a scale U.S. platform with 3,200 megawatts of operating and under-construction capacity and an over 30,000-megawatt development pipeline, further cementing our leading position in the U.S. market; and an increase in our ownership of Isagen to ~37%, one of our best performing businesses since our initial acquisition about a decade ago.

Throughout the year we delivered a record ~8,000 megawatts of new capacity globally across utility scale solar, wind, distributed energy and storage, a 20% increase in our commissioned capacity year-over-year, as we continue to scale up our development activities. We ended the year with ~84,000 megawatts of advanced stage projects and expect to deliver a run-rate of ~10,000 megawatts per year by 2027.

Westinghouse entered into a transformational strategic partnership agreement with the U.S. Government to deliver new nuclear reactors utilizing Westinghouse technology in America. The agreement represents one of the most significant energy commitments in the country's history and we expect will catalyze the further deployment of nuclear energy globally, benefiting Westinghouse and Brookfield Renewable for decades to come.

We further demonstrated our position as the partner of choice to the global hyperscalers, signing a Hydro Framework Agreement with Google to deliver up to 3,000 megawatts of hydro capacity. The agreement reflects the robust demand for energy from the hyperscalers and their increasing focus on securing scale baseload power to support their growth.

We are advancing a first-of-its-kind opportunity through Neoen, where we are progressing a 1,000+ megawatt battery energy storage system partnering with a sovereign wealth fund to enhance the reliability of their country's grid. With rising energy demand and greater emphasis on grid reliability, we continue to see expanding opportunities for battery storage and believe we are well positioned to benefit given our leading capabilities.

We continue to execute on our asset recycling program, generating a record ~$4.5 billion ($1.3 billion, net to Brookfield Renewable) in expected proceeds from signed and closed transactions this year delivering ~2.4x our invested capital and returns above the high end of our target range.

We continue to demonstrate full-cycle value creation through strategic sales across both de-risked assets and integrated platforms. Our relationships with the largest investors globally, combined with our disciplined approach, makes us well positioned to crystalize strong value.

This year, asset sales were highlighted by the majority sale of Luminace, our leading North American distributed generation business, the sale of an aggregate 50% interest in portfolio of non-core hydro assets in the U.S. and the sale of a portfolio of derisked operating solar and wind assets in the U.S. We also successfully implemented an asset rotation strategy within our Neoen business in our first year of ownership, selling $1 billion of assets consistent with our business plan at acquisition and see a robust runway of development and asset rotation at that platform.

Looking ahead, we expect to continue scaling our capital recycling program in an increasingly more programmatic and recurring manner. We recently agreed to sell a two-thirds stake in a scale portfolio of operating wind and solar projects in the U.S., each of which was developed by one of our development platforms. The initial sale is expected to generate ~$860 million (~$210 million net to Brookfield Renewable) in proceeds. We are actively progressing the sale of the remaining minority stake in the portfolio. The closing of this transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, with closing expected to occur in the first half of 2026. The transaction also contemplates a framework for potential future sales of an additional up to $1.5 billion of qualifying assets to the same buyers establishing a potential recurring source of liquidity to fund our growth and crystallize value.

We maintained strong liquidity and strengthened our balance sheet during the year. We enter 2026 well positioned to deploy capital opportunistically into a deep pipeline of growth opportunities.

We ended the year with $4.6 billion of available liquidity and reaffirmed our BBB+ investment grade rating with three major rating agencies during 2025.

During the year our business successfully completed over $37 billion in financings, a record for our business, extending maturities and optimizing our capital structure. This past quarter was highlighted by a repricing of the Term Loan B facility at Westinghouse, where Westinghouse reduced its interest costs by almost $9 million annually with potential for further savings should they achieve a ratings improvement in that business due to the recent partnership with the U.S. Government. We also completed a refinancing of our New York hydro portfolio in December, extending maturities at the lowest spread we have ever achieved in the U.S. This outcome reflects strong lender demand for hydro assets and resulted in approximately $250 million of upfinancing proceeds, bringing our total upfinancing proceeds across our business to over $2.2 billion for the year.

In November, we completed a $650 million bought-deal equity raise and concurrent private placement, and subsequent to year-end we opportunistically issued C$500 million of 30-year notes at 5.20%, achieving our lowest spread ever for a corporate financing. These offerings further strengthened our balance sheet and provide substantial liquidity for the business to capitalize on the expanding opportunity set ahead, particularly in essential baseload and grid-stabilizing technologies, including hydro, nuclear, and energy storage.

After quarter end, we announced the launch of a $400 million at-the-market equity issuance program of our BEPC shares. Proceeds from the issuance are intended to be used for repurchases of BEP units on a one-for-one basis under our existing NCIB. Given the trading premium of our BEPC shares today, the program is expected to be non-dilutive, increase the float of our BEPC shares and provide incremental cash to deploy into growth or to buy back additional shares.

Distribution Declaration

The next quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.392 per LP unit, is payable on March 31, 2026 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on February 27, 2026. This represents an over 5% increase to our distribution, bringing our total annual distribution per unit to $1.568.

In conjunction with the Partnership's distribution declaration, the Board of Directors of BEPC has declared an equivalent quarterly dividend of $0.392 per share, also payable on March 31, 2026 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on February 27, 2026.

The quarterly dividends on BEP's preferred shares and preferred LP units have also been declared.

Conference Call and Quarterly Earnings Details

Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Brookfield Renewable's Fourth Quarter and 2025 Results as well as the Letter to Unitholders and Supplemental Information on Brookfield Renewable's website at https://bep.brookfield.com

To participate in the Conference Call on January 30, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET, please pre-register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIeff9653c206b4ead807dc03f63c0c793 . Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number and unique PIN. The Conference Call will also be Webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/phee67ig/

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world's largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions. Our renewable power portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar and storage facilities and our sustainable solutions assets include our investment in a leading global nuclear services business and a portfolio of investments in carbon capture and storage capacity, agricultural renewable natural gas, materials recycling and eFuels manufacturing capacity, among others.

Investors can access the portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com . Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power and transition company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management.

Please note that Brookfield Renewable's previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and securities regulators in Canada, are available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com , on SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+'s website at www.sedarplus.ca . Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of December 31 UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) 2025 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents - 2,093 - 3,135 Trade receivables and other financial assets4 8,458 6,705 Equity-accounted investments 4,087 2,740 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value and Goodwill 76,475 78,909 Deferred income tax and other assets5 7,588 3,320 Total Assets - 98,701 - 94,809 Liabilities Corporate borrowings6 - 3,686 - 3,802 Borrowings which have recourse only to assets they finance7 31,206 30,588 Accounts payable and other liabilities8 19,440 15,524 Deferred income tax liabilities 9,395 8,439 Equity Non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries - 24,164 - 26,168 General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield 52 50 Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary - Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 2,524 2,457 BEPC exchangeable shares and class A.2 exchangeable shares 2,330 2,269 Preferred equity 563 537 Perpetual subordinated notes 737 737 Preferred limited partners' equity 634 634 Limited partners' equity 3,970 34,974 3,604 36,456 Total Liabilities and Equity - 98,701 - 94,809

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Operating Results UNAUDITED For the three months ended

December 31 For the twelve months ended

December 31 (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues - 1,539 - 1,432 - 6,407 - 5,876 Other income9 1,038 376 1,589 627 Direct operating costs10 (808 - (705 - (2,903 - (2,580 - Management service costs (61 - (47 - (223 - (204 - Interest expense (638 - (509 - (2,457 - (1,988 - Share of losses from equity-accounted investments (27 - (18 - (110 - (88 - Foreign exchange and financial instrument gain 864 458 1,434 880 Depreciation (622 - (477 - (2,425 - (2,010 - Other (872 - (537 - (1,214 - (713 - Income tax recovery Current 192 166 249 160 Deferred 73 49 365 31 Net income (loss) - 678 - 188 - 712 - (9 - Net income attributable to preferred equity, preferred limited partners' equity, perpetual subordinated notes and non-controlling interests in operating subsidiaries - 268 - 197 - 731 - 455 Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders - 410 - (9 - - (19 - - (464 - Basic and diluted income (loss) per LP unit - 0.54 - (0.06 - - (0.25 - - (0.89 -

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended

December 31 For the twelve months ended

December 31 UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating activities Net income (loss) - 678 - 188 - 712 - (9 - Adjustments for the following non-cash items: Depreciation 622 477 2,425 2,010 Unrealized foreign exchange and financial instrument gain (444 - (527 - (1,022 - (977 - Share of losses from equity-accounted investments 27 18 110 88 Deferred income tax recovery (73 - (49 - (365 - (31 - Other non-cash items (143 - 228 (102 - 391 667 335 1,758 1,472 Net change in working capital and other11 (327 - (114 - (266 - (198 - 340 221 1,492 1,274 Financing activities Net corporate borrowings - 139 200 725 Corporate credit facilities, net - 140 (240 - 240 Non-recourse borrowings, commercial paper, and related party borrowings, net 1,576 4,654 7,859 6,749 Net capital contributions from and distributions paid to participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries (1,502 - 1,078 (1,205 - 1,033 Net Issuance (repurchases) of equity instruments and related costs 632 - 598 (37 - Distributions paid to unitholders of Brookfield Renewable or BRELP (289 - (263 - (1,140 - (1,061 - 417 5,748 6,072 7,649 Investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents in acquired entity (6 - (2,831 - (4,435 - (2,940 - Investment in property, plant and equipment (1,808 - (1,155 - (6,587 - (3,733 - Disposals (purchases) of associates and other assets 1,396 (109 - 2,743 (93 - Restricted cash and other (190 - 34 (368 - (34 - (608 - (4,061 - (8,647 - (6,800 - Cash and cash equivalents Increase (decrease) 149 1,908 (1,083 - 2,123 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 1 (67 - 122 (95 - Net change in cash classified as assets held for sale 8 28 (81 - (34 - Balance, beginning of period 1,935 1,266 3,135 1,141 Balance, end of period - 2,093 - 3,135 - 2,093 - 3,135

PROPORTIONATE RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31

The following chart reflects the generation and summary financial figures on a proportionate basis for the three months ended December 31:

(GWh) (MILLIONS) UNAUDITED Renewable Actual Generation Renewable LTA Generation Revenues Adjusted EBITDA2 FFO2 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Hydroelectric North America 1,664 1,880 2,910 2,910 - 207 - 165 - 133 - 88 - 57 - 22 Brazil 840 904 983 983 49 48 33 41 29 36 Colombia 1,787 776 1,697 1,009 136 100 90 50 34 28 4,291 3,560 5,590 4,902 392 313 256 179 120 86 Wind 2,224 2,289 2,591 2,588 169 172 137 265 86 214 Utility-scale solar 942 731 1,159 896 73 58 92 99 52 70 Distributed energy & storage 302 288 250 230 73 50 224 37 206 23 Sustainable solutions - - - - 178 144 44 47 37 38 Corporate - - - - - - (9 - (9 - (155 - (127 - Total 7,759 6,868 9,590 8,616 - 885 - 737 - 744 - 618 - 346 - 304

PROPORTIONATE RESULTS FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31

The following chart reflects the generation and summary financial figures on a proportionate basis for the twelve months ended December 31:

(GWh) (MILLIONS) UNAUDITED Renewable Actual Generation Renewable LTA Generation Revenues Adjusted EBITDA2 FFO2 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Hydroelectric North America 10,400 10,821 12,155 12,155 - 1,063 - 932 - 659 - 575 - 378 - 300 Brazil 3,557 3,809 3,888 4,043 197 208 138 151 121 130 Colombia 4,594 2,950 4,377 3,646 347 338 226 176 108 81 18,551 17,580 20,420 19,844 1,607 1,478 1,023 902 607 511 Wind 8,406 8,276 9,536 9,604 596 629 481 631 303 484 Utility-scale solar 4,759 3,712 5,699 4,365 469 416 494 464 345 349 Distributed energy & storage 1,441 1,379 1,282 1,111 261 227 504 229 453 186 Sustainable solutions - - - - 609 496 198 165 161 143 Corporate - - - - - - (2 - 17 (535 - (456 - Total 33,157 30,947 36,937 34,924 - 3,542 - 3,246 - 2,698 - 2,408 - 1,334 - 1,217

RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation from Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2025:

UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) Hydroelectric

Wind

Utility-scale solar

Distributed energy & storage

Sustainable solutions

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) - 28 - (164 - - (91 - - 280 - 764 - (139 - - 678 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 173 215 158 67 9 - 622 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (22 - (53 - (49 - 65 1 (15 - (73 - Foreign exchange and financial instrument (gain) loss (82 - (148 - (361 - (144 - (131 - 2 (864 - Other12 95 227 362 419 (616 - 16 503 Management service costs - - - - - 61 61 Interest expense 225 168 138 41 1 65 638 Current income tax expense (recovery) 42 10 17 (261 - (1 - 1 (192 - Amount attributable to equity accounted investments and non-controlling interests13 (203 - (118 - (82 - (243 - 17 - (629 - Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Unitholders - 256 - 137 - 92 - 224 - 44 - (9 - - 744

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation from Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2024:

UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) Hydroelectric

Wind

Utility-scale solar

Distributed energy & storage

Sustainable solutions

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) - 71 - 203 - (134 - - 25 - 105 - (82 - - 188 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 158 184 87 45 3 - 477 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (15 - 21 (11 - (32 - 5 (17 - (49 - Foreign exchange and financial instrument gain (60 - (86 - (120 - (65 - (114 - (13 - (458 - Other12 11 81 330 115 22 8 567 Management service costs - - - - - 47 47 Interest expense 185 136 97 38 4 49 509 Current income tax expense (recovery) 16 (16 - (50 - (115 - - (1 - (166 - Amount attributable to equity-accounted investments and non-controlling interests13 (187 - (258 - (100 - 26 22 - (497 - Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Unitholders - 179 - 265 - 99 - 37 - 47 - (9 - - 618

RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation from Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025:

UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) Hydroelectric

Wind

Utility-scale solar

Distributed energy & storage

Sustainable solutions

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) - 220 - (92 - - (283 - - 484 - 878 - (495 - - 712 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 666 878 578 260 43 - 2,425 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (38 - (213 - (169 - 98 1 (44 - (365 - Foreign exchange and financial instrument (gain) loss (31 - (497 - (448 - (245 - (244 - 31 (1,434 - Other12 140 332 554 490 (577 - 42 981 Management service costs - - - - - 223 223 Interest expense 789 694 528 204 4 238 2,457 Current income tax expense (recovery) 76 10 67 (405 - - 3 (249 - Amount attributable to equity-accounted investments and non-controlling interests13 (799 - (631 - (333 - (382 - 93 - (2,052 - Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Unitholders - 1,023 - 481 - 494 - 504 - 198 - (2 - - 2,698

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation from Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024:

UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) Hydroelectric

Wind

Utility-scale solar

Distributed energy & storage

Sustainable solutions

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) - 250 - 149 - (150 - - 62 - 110 - (430 - - (9 - Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 636 805 414 144 11 - 2,010 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 2 (1 - 6 1 4 (43 - (31 - Foreign exchange and financial instrument gain (122 - (201 - (175 - (199 - (177 - (6 - (880 - Other12 18 84 384 178 41 94 799 Management service costs - - - - - 204 204 Interest expense 768 491 355 159 14 201 1,988 Current income tax expense (recovery) 70 (6 - (85 - (136 - - (3 - (160 - Amount attributable to equity-accounted investments and non-controlling interests13 (720 - (690 - (285 - 20 162 - (1,513 - Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Unitholders - 902 - 631 - 464 - 229 - 165 - 17 - 2,408

The following table reconciles non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Net income (loss) is reconciled to Funds From Operations:

For the three months ended

December 31 For the twelve months ended

December 31 UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) - 678 - 188 - 712 - (9 - Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 622 477 2,425 2,010 Deferred income tax recovery (73 - (49 - (365 - (31 - Foreign exchange and financial instruments gain (864 - (458 - (1,434 - (880 - Other14 503 567 981 799 Amount attributable to equity-accounted investments and non-controlling interests15 (520 - (421 - (985 - (672 - Funds From Operations - 346 - 304 - 1,334 - 1,217

The following table reconciles the per Unit non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Net income (loss) per LP unit is reconciled to Funds From Operations per Unit:

For the three months ended

December 31 For the twelve months ended

December 31 UNAUDITED 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) per LP unit- 1- - 0.54 - (0.06 - - (0.25 - - (0.89 - Adjust for the proportionate share of Depreciation 0.46 0.39 1.72 1.55 Deferred income tax recovery (0.29 - (0.04 - (0.29 - (0.09 - Foreign exchange and financial instruments gain (0.20 - (0.24 - (0.13 - (0.41 - Other16 - 0.41 0.96 1.67 Funds From Operations per Unit- 3- - 0.51 - 0.46 - 2.01 - 1.83

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION REPORTS

FOURTH QUARTER AND 2025 RESULTS

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated

The Board of Directors of Brookfield Renewable Corporation ("BEPC" or our "company") (NYSE, TSX: BEPC) today have declared a quarterly dividend of $0.392 per class A exchangeable subordinate voting share of BEPC (a "Share"), payable on March 31, 2026 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on February 27, 2026. This dividend is identical in amount per share and has identical record and payment dates to the quarterly distribution announced today by BEP on BEP's LP units.

The Shares of BEPC are structured with the intention of being economically equivalent to the non-voting limited partnership units of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. ("BEP" or the "partnership") (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN). We believe economic equivalence is achieved through identical dividends and distributions on the Shares and BEP's LP units and each Share being exchangeable at the option of the holder for one BEP LP unit at any time. Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the Shares will be significantly impacted by the market price of BEP's LP units and the combined business performance of our company and BEP as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosures made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review BEP's continuous disclosure filings available electronically on EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For the three months ended

December 31 For the twelve months ended

December 31 US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited 2025 2024 2025 2024 Select Financial Information Net (loss) income attributable to the partnership - (706 - - 761 - (2,344 - - 236 Funds From Operations (FFO)(2) 120 199 628 794

BEPC reported FFO of $628 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $794 million in the prior year. FFO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 is lower due to a reorganization in the prior year that resulted in the disposition of a fully integrated developer and operator of renewable power assets in the United States to Brookfield Renewable as well from the sale of a European renewable platform that reduced results compared to last year.

After deducting non-cash depreciation, remeasurement of shares classified as a financial liability, and other non-cash items our Net loss attributable to the partnership for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was $2,344 million compared to net income of $236 million in the prior year. Adjusting for the remeasurement of financial liability associated with our exchangeable shares, the Net loss attributable to the partnership for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 is $683 million compared to a loss of $457 million in the prior year.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of December 31 UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) 2025 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents - 682 - 624 Trade receivables and other financial assets(4) 3,230 3,162 Equity-accounted investments 1,014 753 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value and Goodwill 40,508 39,388 Deferred income tax and other assets(5) 833 202 Total Assets - 46,267 - 44,129 Liabilities Borrowings which have recourse only to assets they finance(7) - 15,264 - 13,775 Accounts payable and other liabilities(8) 4,171 3,153 Deferred income tax liabilities 7,339 6,493 Shares classified as financial liabilities 10,261 8,600 Equity Non-controlling interests: Participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries - 9,305 - 10,508 Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary held by the partnership 333 259 The partnership (406 - 9,232 1,341 12,108 Total Liabilities and Equity - 46,267 - 44,129

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) For the three months ended

December 31 For the twelve months ended

December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues - 938 - 987 - 3,728 - 4,142 Other income 47 333 194 429 Direct operating costs(10) (404 - (457 - (1,495 - (1,767 - Management service costs (35 - (35 - (110 - (106 - Interest expense (436 - (635 - (1,672 - (1,667 - Share of losses from equity-accounted investments (2 - (2 - (8 - (24 - Foreign exchange and financial instrument gain 143 160 91 238 Depreciation (301 - (292 - (1,240 - (1,262 - Other (143 - (47 - (183 - (76 - Remeasurement of financial liability associated with our shares(17) (483 - 1,034 (1,661 - 693 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (64 - (37 - (119 - (100 - Deferred 74 (64 - 132 (67 - Net (loss) income - (666 - - 945 - (2,343 - - 433 Net income (loss) attributable to: Non-controlling interests: Participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries - 40 - 181 - 1 - 193 Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary held by the partnership - 3 - 4 The partnership (706 - 761 (2,344 - 236 - (666 - - 945 - (2,343 - - 433

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) For the three months ended

December 31 For the twelve months ended

December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating activities Net (loss) income - (666 - - 945 - (2,343 - - 433 Adjustments for the following non-cash items: Depreciation 301 292 1,240 1,262 Unrealized foreign exchange and financial instruments gain (108 - (160 - (99 - (265 - Share of losses from equity-accounted investments 2 2 8 24 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (69 - 64 (127 - 67 Other non-cash items 156 (249 - 208 (150 - Remeasurement of financial liability associated with our shares17 483 (1,034 - 1,661 (693 - 99 (140 - 548 678 Net change in working capital and other(11) (100 - (16 - (41 - (129 - (1 - (156 - 507 549 Financing activities Non-recourse borrowings and related party borrowings, net 1,320 397 1,624 467 Net capital contributions from and distributions paid to participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries (1,261 - (94 - (1,526 - (275 - Distributions paid to the partnership - - (5 - - 59 303 93 192 Investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents in acquired entity - - - - Investment in equity-accounted investments (29 - (110 - (153 - (110 - Investment in property, plant and equipment (350 - (311 - (1,140 - (949 - Disposal of subsidiaries, associates and other securities, net 524 243 882 407 Restricted cash and other (91 - 53 (167 - (13 - 54 (125 - (578 - (665 - Cash and cash equivalents Increase 112 22 22 76 Foreign exchange (loss) gain on cash (6 - (46 - 44 (77 - Net change in cash classified as assets held for sale 17 29 (8 - (2 - Balance, beginning of period 559 619 624 627 Balance, end of period - 682 - 624 - 682 - 624

RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table reconciles Net income to Funds From Operations:

For the three months ended

December 31 For the twelve months ended

December 31 UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net (loss) income - (666 - - 945 - (2,343 - - 433 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 301 292 1,240 1,262 Foreign exchange and financial instruments gain (143 - (160 - (91 - (238 - Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (74 - 64 (132 - 67 Other18 265 23 329 (90 - Dividends on BEPC exchangeable, class A.2 exchangeable shares and exchangeable shares of BRHC(19) 128 356 551 549 Remeasurement of financial liability associated with our shares(17) 483 (1,034 - 1,661 (693 - Amount attributable to equity accounted investments and non-controlling interests(20) (174 - (287 - (587 - (496 - Funds From Operations - 120 - 199 - 628 - 794

