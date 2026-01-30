Immunocore Holdings plc: Immunocore announces R&D leadership evolution

Immunocore announces R&D leadership evolution

Dr. David Berman will depart the Company

Dr. Mohammed Dar, Chief Medical Officer, and Mark Moyer, Head of Regulatory Sciences, promoted to Executive Vice President roles

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & RADNOR, Penn. & GAITHERSBURG, Md., US, 30 January 2026) Immunocore Holdings plc (Nasdaq: IMCR) ("Immunocore" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering and delivering transformative immunomodulating medicines to radically improve outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Dr. David Berman, Executive Vice President, Research and Development, will leave the Company effective 27 February 2026. Dr. Berman has accepted a Development Head role at a large commercial-stage biotech company.

Immunocore does not intend to seek a direct replacement for Dr. Berman and will instead streamline its R&D structure and leverage the existing experienced leadership team. The Company is promoting Dr. Mohammed Dar, its current Chief Medical Officer, and Mark Moyer, its current Head of Regulatory Sciences, to Executive Vice President (EVP) roles, assuming expanded oversight of clinical development and regulatory strategies.

"David has been instrumental in delivering the Phase 3 trial that has led to the approval of KIMMTRAK, and in positioning our rich pipeline for success including three ongoing Phase 3 trials," said Bahija Jallal, Chief Executive Officer at Immunocore. "We are confident in our world-class R&D organization, leadership and ability to deliver on our near-term milestones and long-term vision. I thank David for his partnership and wish him well."

"Along with Mark and our talented R&D colleagues, I am firmly committed to delivering our strategic priorities including progressing our ongoing clinical programs, as we continue to bring transformative therapies to patients," said Dr. Mohammed Dar, Chief Medical Officer at Immunocore-

Dr. Mohammed Dar brings extensive experience leading early- and late-stage programs at various companies. He has been leading clinical development since 2019 and has direct oversight of all clinical programs across the Company's oncology, infectious disease, and autoimmune portfolios, as well as advanced KIMMTRAK (tebentafusp-tebn) to regulatory approval. During his previous 16-year career at GSK, Medimmune, and AstraZeneca, he oversaw the development of pazopanib, moxetumomab, and durvalumab, which led to FDA approvals.

Mark Moyer, who joined Immunocore in 2018, will become EVP, Chief Regulatory and Quality Officer. He led the regulatory strategy for KIMMTRAK - now approved in 39 countries. During his over 35 years in the pharmaceutical industry, Mark has provided global strategic regulatory leadership for drug development - including over 35 Biologics License Applications (BLAs) and Marketing Authorisation Applications (MAAs) - with notable examples such as nivolumab, elotuzumab, ipilimumab and dasatinib.

